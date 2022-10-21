Read full article on original website
Polygon
How Bayonetta the witch cast a spell on LGBTQ+ fans
When Bayonetta is first introduced, the tall, slender woman is wearing a habit, the traditional conservative wear of a nun. But within minutes this outfit is ripped off her body as she moans, and a toe-tapping, sped-up electronic remix of “Fly Me to the Moon” plays. It turns out she’s a witch whose signature outfit includes a tight latex bodysuit and cat-eye glasses that make her look like the world’s hottest librarian. When she punches and kicks, she contorts her body into impossible positions, like the splits, before she spins her legs around like a helicopter, firing bullets from guns embedded into her high heels. When she’s done, she’ll top it all off by blowing a kiss (if we’re lucky).
Polygon
What House of the Dragon’s Dance of the Dragons means for the show’s future
You’ve probably noticed a drastic uptick in the kind of fantasy jargon that House of the Dragon fans like to throw around over the last couple of weeks. From the Greens to the Blacks, to the Dance of the Dragons itself, it can be pretty easy to lose the run of things. Fortunately, all you really need to know at this point is who’s batting for which team.
Polygon
What is Marvel Snap and why is it suddenly so popular?
There’s a new card battler out there that has been climbing up the charts for both Steam and mobile app stores: Second Dinner Studio’s Marvel Snap. It’s a fast-paced card game with new mechanics and a change of pace for the genre from Ben Brode, the former game director of Hearthstone, Blizzard’s genre-defining card game.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Ultimately, the exodus could play into Elon Musk's plans. The billionaire has joked about initiating a series of "gentlemen's layoffs."
TechCrunch
The Logitech G Cloud and Shadow are a match made in cloud gaming heaven
For the past few weeks I have been playing video games on a brand new device — the Logitech G Cloud. But my games weren’t actually running on Logitech’s gaming handheld. Instead, I relied on cloud computing service Shadow to run those games. And I have to...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new ghost dog loves fetch, shattering bones, and stealing your life force
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region is home to an adorable, ghost-type puppy Pokémon that likes to play fetch. The Pokémon Company revealed the new creature, named Greavard, during a found footage-style broadcast Tuesday on its YouTube channel. The short clip shows a Pokémon trainer from the Naranja Academy’s Ghost-type Pokémon Club heading out into the Paldean wilds looking for ghosts. Or, rather, ghost-type Pokémon. What she finds is a cute, two-foot, 77-pound ghost puppy that can crush her bones and steal her life.
Digital Trends
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: best skills and how to level them up
Mario is no stranger to RPGs. He’s been leveling up and adventuring in turn-based worlds ever since the SNES, and yet never quite in the way we get in the two Mario + Rabbids games. While the tactical style of the gameplay is still novel and by far the most approachable game in the genre for newcomers, there is still a robust RPG leveling system under the hood as well. While the skill trees themselves won’t be too intimidating on the surface, the number of different skill types, plus having them for each character, can easily get overwhelming.
Polygon
Welcome to Warhammer 40K’s anti-fascist future
Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 setting has a problem with fascist fans. Alt-right partisans have tried to co-opt the hobby, using images of brutal despotism from its dystopian setting to further their cause. In recent years, Games Workshop started to speak out about this problem, and many fans have begun resisting fascist infiltration as well. Some of the extreme right’s most vocal opponents in the hobby include an irreverent group of YouTubers and other online personalities committed to anti-racism and progressive politics.
Polygon
Quintessa Swindell’s Black Adam look is a little bit Oz, a little bit Hunger Games
Among the most striking things about Black Adam are the costumes. They’re accurate without being goofy, but colorful without sacrificing seriousness. Against the movie’s palette of browns, elements like Doctor Fate’s blue-and-gold cloak and Black Adam’s yellow-and-black chest emblem pop off the screen. But nobody looks as fabulous, or as unique, as Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone.
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s Halloween event goes live Oct. 25 with a new co-op mission
The first seasonal event for Overwatch 2, Halloween Terror, goes live Tuesday, bringing with it a new cooperative mission called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. That new four-player co-op offering appears to go beyond the wave-based gameplay of earlier iterations of Junkenstein’s Revenge in terms of its depth.
getnews.info
Ayo Jeremiah, Success Coach, Investor, and Marketing Expert Not Bothered by Online Troll
Dealing with social media trolls can be a big pain. Trolls may be the bane of the internet, but they shouldn’t ruin anyone’s day. Ayo Jeremiah has had his fair share of false reports and misleading information that has circulated on social media over the past months. A recent occurrence happened on the Instagram platform when a disagreement between Ayo Jeremiah and a user led to the individual creating fake profiles and posting damaging comments about Ayo. We sat down with Ayo Jeremiah himself for a quick Q&A on his approach to dealing with the nonsense and headache that comes with online trolling.
Polygon
Fallout 4 getting free PS5, Xbox Series X update
Bethesda Softworks announced Monday it plans to release a “next-gen update” for Fallout 4 in 2023, with improvements to the game designed for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. The update will include “performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay,” and unspecified bug fixes.
Polygon
Resident Evil Village’s DLC feels like Capcom has already moved on
The dungeons of Castle Dimitrescu are dimly lit, and Rose steps forward with a rusted key in hand. Behind the door comes the voice of a young woman, begging Rose to run. But she stands firm, sliding the key inside of the lock, her face a picture of shock as the girl inside stumbles forward and spins around. Her face is the same as Rose’s, and within the confines of the castle, they are trapped inside the collective consciousness of the Megamycete and the horrors Rose has yet to fully behold.
