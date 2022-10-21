Mario is no stranger to RPGs. He’s been leveling up and adventuring in turn-based worlds ever since the SNES, and yet never quite in the way we get in the two Mario + Rabbids games. While the tactical style of the gameplay is still novel and by far the most approachable game in the genre for newcomers, there is still a robust RPG leveling system under the hood as well. While the skill trees themselves won’t be too intimidating on the surface, the number of different skill types, plus having them for each character, can easily get overwhelming.

2 DAYS AGO