One person hospitalized after fire on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A house fire has been put out by the Springfield Fire Department earlier Friday morning.Off-duty Fire Deputy rescues person from Longmeadow house fire
The house fire occurred on 58 Wilbraham Ave in Springfield, around 1:00 a.m. According to the Springfield Fire Department, one occupant has been transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating what caused the fire.
