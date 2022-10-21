ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

One person hospitalized after fire on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cB6wG_0iha220g00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A house fire has been put out by the Springfield Fire Department earlier Friday morning.

Off-duty Fire Deputy rescues person from Longmeadow house fire

The house fire occurred on 58 Wilbraham Ave in Springfield, around 1:00 a.m. According to the Springfield Fire Department, one occupant has been transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire. According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported. The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday afternoon, our newsroom became aware of a water main break in the area of Longhill and Leete Streets in Springfield. When our crews arrived on scene around 5 p.m., there was a long stream of water going down Leete Street and onto Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend

This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash

New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
LENOX, NY
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
MONSON, MA
Daily Voice

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker From Springfield

Search crews are working to locate a western Massachusetts man following his disappearance at a lake near New York's Capital Region. Hampden County resident Frederick Mayock, age 47, of Springfield, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canadarago Lake, located about 52 miles west of Schenectady.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
GROTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy