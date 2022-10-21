One person hospitalized after fire on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A house fire has been put out by the Springfield Fire Department earlier Friday morning.

The house fire occurred on 58 Wilbraham Ave in Springfield, around 1:00 a.m. According to the Springfield Fire Department, one occupant has been transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating what caused the fire.

