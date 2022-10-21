ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Purina Presents: Meet Noko in Pet of the Week

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our community and this week, we’d like to introduce you to Noko from Northwest Arkansas Humane Society for Animals.

Noko is a black-coated retriever and has been at the shelter since August 2022 after being abandoned in the rural areas of Benton County.

The shelter says she loves playing with other dogs and is good with virtually any age group. She will go on runs with you, or hikes, or whatever activities you prefer, just as long as she is able to exercise.

Noko would be a good fit at a house or an apartment, just as long as there is a dog park nearby.

Noko is ready to be adopted and has had all her shots and been spayed.

If you’re interested in giving her a good home, her adoption fee is $70. The shelter is located at 407 E Nursery Rd in Rogers.

Give them a call at 479-636-3703.

