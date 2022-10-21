ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Bronson Healthcare to close drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations this week

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – With the public health emergency waning and COVID-19 testing and vaccines now widely available in the region, officials with the Bronson Healthcare say they will be closing its COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations effective Wednesday, October 26, 2022. In March 2020, the Bronson Healthcare system...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Noise complaint leads to arrests and recovery of three stolen vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A noise complaint early Saturday morning led to the recovery of three stolen vehicles and five suspects including three juveniles being placed into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. to the noise complaint in the 4000 Block...
SPRINGFIELD, MI

