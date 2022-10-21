Read full article on original website
ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results
BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):. Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Men's Doubles. Round of 16. Jerome Kym and Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 5-7, 6-3, 11-9.
WTA Race Standings
1. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 4651. 2. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 4335. 3. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, United States, 4086. 4. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 3770. 5. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 3745. 6. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan...
Italian rugby player who bit rival is banned for 12 games
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Italian player has been suspended for 12 matches for biting an opponent during a Women’s Rugby World Cup match in New Zealand. Lock Sara Tounesi appeared before a judicial committee on Monday charged with the offense which occurred during a match against Japan in Auckland last weekend. Italy won the match 21-8.
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 1, HO (Simona Halep) Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 2, HO (Amanda Anisimova) Jan. 7-15 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Madison Keys) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Ashleigh Barty) Feb. 4-13 2022 — St....
ATP Schedule
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Thanasi Kokkinakis) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Sydney Tennis Classic, HO (Aslan Karatsev) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 28-Feb. 6 — Cordoba Open, CO...
Scrutiny on Football Australia over human rights implications of World Cup in Qatar | Kieran Pender
Australia’s governing body has been relatively quiet to date on the issue with Socceroos players so far taking the lead
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak is due to be installed as Britain’s third prime minister of the year by King Charles III on Tuesday, before appointing a Cabinet that will have to wrestle with the U.K.’s economic and political crises. Sunak, the U.K.’s first leader of color,...
