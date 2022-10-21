Parma teacher Wanda Ford to be inducted into Sports Legends of Cleveland Public Schools

Read full article on original website
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
Why we now call these warm fall days ‘second summer’: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. This year, fall ousted summer as surely as mums replaced geraniums on Northeast Ohio porches. We dug out our wool hats, bundled up for football games, groused about the wind on dog...
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
Harlem Globetrotters to play 2 games in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Harlem Globetrotters are set to make their usual end-of-December trip to Cleveland with a pair of games Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tipoff will be 2 and 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, via RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Once...
Benedictine parting with Jarritt Goode as football coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarritt Goode will not return next year as Benedictine’s football coach. The school announced Monday in a release that it is parting with Goode, who will remain at Benedictine as its director of student life. The Bengals’ season ended Thursday last week with a 33-19...
Meet the 22 semifinalists in Cleveland Chain Reaction this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Chain Reaction, a yearly pitch competition run by the Greater Cleveland Partnership, has picked 22 business as semifinalists for this year’s competition. The businesses will participate in a boot camp over the next four weeks, where business experts and mentors will prepare them to...
OHSAA Division III football playoffs preview: Chardon’s three-peat bid begins with loaded Region 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For Chardon to win a third straight OHSAA football state championship, it will have some of its traditional recipes, but also new challenges to accomplish the feat. A mostly new offensive line, which had just one returning starter from last season’s undefeated run, has been tested...
Ohio high school cross country runner dies after being hit by falling tree following meet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A high school cross country runner was killed following a meet after he was hit by a falling tree in what authorities are calling a tragic accident, report say. Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School in Cambridge, Ohio, died in the accident Saturday after...
75 Little Free Libraries adopted across Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two out of every three low-income families don’t own a single children’s book. To give every child access to reading material, Krylon spray paints, a division of Sherwin Williams; CleveHome Ohio, which supports previously incarcerated individuals return to everyday life; and the Cleveland chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women have adopted Little Free Libraries across Northeast Ohio to assure they are always in good repair.
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
OHSAA Division IV football playoffs preview: Glenville has the talent, Elyria Catholic has experience
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s bid for a state championship in Division IV begins with a loaded bracket in Region 14. The top five teams were ranked in last week’s Associated Press state poll. Survive that field, and plenty of state-title contenders could be in waiting. That includes Steubenville, which is favored in Region 15, and Cincinnati Wyoming with Mr. Football hopeful C.J. Hester — a Western Michigan commit — at running back.
WSAZ
It’s playoff time in Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
mymix1041.com
Cleveland High School Volleyball State Championship Team
We were joined in the studio by the Cleveland Volleyball head coach Amy McGowen, assistant coach Kristen Michaels, and the state championship team. The girls talked about their experience during the season leading up to their undefeated tournament experience.
Week 10 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 10 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Sam Brucchieri, Westlake: The sophomore quarterback completed 11 of 14 passes...
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
dayton.com
The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland
Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
North Royalton Historical Society to track down origins of hundreds of city street names
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Edgerton Road in North Royalton was named after the Edgerton family. Sardis Edgerton was one of the city’s first property owners and Lester Edgerton was a longtime mayor. The North Royalton Historical Society is now trying to determine how hundreds of other streets in...
