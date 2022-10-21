Read full article on original website
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
Drip 4 Sell Holding 1st drive for Dream Center Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A local business is reaching out to the community to help them support the dream center. “drip 4 sell” located off university is holding a clothing drive. They say the dream center’s biggest requests is for socks. For ever pair donated, they are...
Peoria County officially has its own flag
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time ever, Peoria County officially has a flag to represent the county and its people. Over the last eight weeks, residents voted on three flags submitted by local artists. More than 40 flag designs were submitted, and the winner was unveiled Saturday morning at The Peoria Riverfront Museum.
Bloomington police investigate Friday night shots fired incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Washington and Howard Streets Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. after a residence was struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries, and the circumstances of...
Meet the packaging company bringing 100 jobs to Galesburg
GALESBURG — Joe Cave, regional manager for FCA industrial packaging company, said a number of employees commute from Galesburg to their facilities in Princeton and Coal Valley. But after securing grant funding and determining that Galesburg has a sizable labor market, FCA has now opened a new manufacturing facility...
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
Pekin city manager fired, questions loom surrounding termination
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job. During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 14-18
Nathanael D. Paul, 41, Bushnell, was charged with class 4 felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor resisting an officer. Rollie L. Sirasulolo, 54, St. Augustine, was charged with class 2 felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Jacob A. Smith, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 2 felony...
One man dead after shooting in Peoria Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A male victim was found dead near W. Johnson St. and S. Richard Pryor Pl. in Peoria around 7:30p.m. on Monday night. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria believes the shooting happened somewhere else and the victim drove to the intersection near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Man's body found lying in road leads to hours-long standoff between suspect and police
OHIO, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after several hours of negotiation following the discovery of a man's body lying in an intersection in Ohio, Illinois, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday Oct. 23 shortly after 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 302 W. Railroad...
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Peoria has 21st homicide when man shot and killed Saturday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a man is dead after he was shot outside a South Peoria home — marking the city’s 21st homicide this year. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on West Seibold, inbetween Idaho and Oregon, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 16 rounds fired.
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
