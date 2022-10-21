Read full article on original website
ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results
BASEL, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle (seedings in parentheses):. Pablo Carreno Busta (5), Spain, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1. Men's Doubles. Round of 16. Jerome Kym and Leandro Riedi, Switzerland, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 5-7, 6-3, 11-9.
ATP Schedule
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Thanasi Kokkinakis) Jan. 7-17 2022 — Sydney Tennis Classic, HO (Aslan Karatsev) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Rafael Nadal) Jan. 28-Feb. 6 — Cordoba Open, CO...
WTA Race Standings
1. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 4651. 2. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 4335. 3. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, United States, 4086. 4. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 3770. 5. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 3745. 6. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan...
WTA Tour Schedule-Winners
Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 1, HO (Simona Halep) Jan. 2-9 2022 — Melbourne Summer Set 2, HO (Amanda Anisimova) Jan. 7-15 2022 — Adelaide International 2, HO (Madison Keys) Jan. 8-30 2022 — Australian Open, HO (Ashleigh Barty) Feb. 4-13 2022 — St....
Italian rugby player who bit rival is banned for 12 games
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Italian player has been suspended for 12 matches for biting an opponent during a Women’s Rugby World Cup match in New Zealand. Lock Sara Tounesi appeared before a judicial committee on Monday charged with the offense which occurred during a match against Japan in Auckland last weekend. Italy won the match 21-8.
Mexico challenged by injuries, tough group at World Cup
Will this be the year that Mexico finally overcomes the “quinto partido” World Cup curse?. There are a lot of hurdles for El Tri to get there. Mexico has experienced both lackluster recent performances and a spate of key injuries as the team prepares for the World Cup. And the Mexicans are in a tough group in Qatar.
