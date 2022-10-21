MIDLAND, MI - Midland residents are reminded that officials will begin pre-processing absentee ballots the day before the upcoming November 8 election. According to the city, the Midland City Clerk’s Office will begin pre-processing absentee ballots from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Ballots will be prepared for tabulation but they will not be tabulated during this time. This initiative was passed by the Michigan legislature in September and signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month, according to the city.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO