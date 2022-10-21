ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Online, mail-in voter registration for Michigan’s midterm election ends today

Today, October 24, is the last day for Michiganders to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at the Secretary of State website until midnight tonight, or by mail if their application is postmarked with today’s date. After today, residents can still register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on election day.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Midland to pre-process absentee ballots day before election

MIDLAND, MI - Midland residents are reminded that officials will begin pre-processing absentee ballots the day before the upcoming November 8 election. According to the city, the Midland City Clerk’s Office will begin pre-processing absentee ballots from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Ballots will be prepared for tabulation but they will not be tabulated during this time. This initiative was passed by the Michigan legislature in September and signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month, according to the city.
MIDLAND, MI
1470 WFNT

Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan

Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
BURTON, MI
MLive

Five seek three seats in Linden City Council election

LINDEN, MI -- Five candidates are running for three seats on the Linden City Council in the Nov. 8 general election. The non-partisan election candidates are Brad Dick, Pamela Howd, Paul Morrison, Brenda J. Simons and Aaron Wiens. MLive and The Flint Journal in partnership with the nonpartisan League of...
LINDEN, MI
US 103.1

Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County

Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saginaw to fight Historic District’s blight with ordinance change

SAGINAW, MI — Homes and buildings within historic districts in Saginaw that may appear ignored or neglected will see facelifts after an ordinance change approved by the Saginaw City Council. The subsection of the Saginaw zoning code (Title XV, Chapter 153, Historic Districts, §153.543) referred to by the council...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

