Online, mail-in voter registration for Michigan’s midterm election ends today
Today, October 24, is the last day for Michiganders to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at the Secretary of State website until midnight tonight, or by mail if their application is postmarked with today’s date. After today, residents can still register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on election day.
Democrat incumbent facing Republican challenger for Bay County Clerk seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two candidates are vying for a chance to head the Bay County Clerk’s office on Nov. 8. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary. Her challenger, Republican Janis Gorski-Taylor, had no opponent in the primary. Zanotti is...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
Election 2022: Everything you need to know before casting your vote
State executive offices, U.S. and state House seats, and state Senate seats are up for election in Michigan in 2022.
What’s shown and hidden in Whitmer’s and Dixon’s financial disclosures
Michigan voters can finally see tax returns for both of the state’s major gubernatorial candidates. As recently as Oct. 7, Republican candidate Tudor Dixon wouldn’t commit to releasing tax returns. But they’ve since appeared on her campaign website without fanfare. Filing jointly with her husband, Aaron Dixon,...
Karamo questions Benson's fitness for office after Michigan poll challenger lawsuit; Benson to appea
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo claimed victory Friday after a Michigan Court of Claims ruled against current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — though Karamo was not directly involved in the lawsuit. Five people who worked as Republican poll challengers during this year’s primary election, plus Republican...
Midland to pre-process absentee ballots day before election
MIDLAND, MI - Midland residents are reminded that officials will begin pre-processing absentee ballots the day before the upcoming November 8 election. According to the city, the Midland City Clerk’s Office will begin pre-processing absentee ballots from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Ballots will be prepared for tabulation but they will not be tabulated during this time. This initiative was passed by the Michigan legislature in September and signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer earlier this month, according to the city.
How to watch Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon debate again Tuesday
Republican Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are meeting for the second of two debates Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. This event comes less than two weeks since their last debate, a heated encounter where neither candidate pulled punches, and is two weeks before voters head to the polls on Election Day.
Gov. Whitmer Makes a Statement on Oxford Shooter Pleading Guilty
Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after the Oxford High School shooter pled guilty to all charges on Monday:. “My thoughts are with the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High. I hope this outcome offers them some peace after last year’s horrific shooting.”. “I want to...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
Five seek three seats in Linden City Council election
LINDEN, MI -- Five candidates are running for three seats on the Linden City Council in the Nov. 8 general election. The non-partisan election candidates are Brad Dick, Pamela Howd, Paul Morrison, Brenda J. Simons and Aaron Wiens. MLive and The Flint Journal in partnership with the nonpartisan League of...
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County
Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Five candidates seek three seats on Goodrich Village Council
GOODRICH, MI -- Voters in Goodrich will pick three of five candidates to represent them on the Village Council in the Nov. 8 general election. The non-partisan election includes candidates Chris Caverly, Shannon McCafferty, Sherry Ann Moore, Susan Smith, and Orland Smith. MLive and The Flint Journal in partnership with...
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
High methane levels at Washtenaw County landfill prompt environmental violation
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Michigan environmental regulators have cited a Washtenaw County landfill with a history of nuisance odor issues for repeatedly exceeding methane emissions thresholds, while failing to identify and correct the cause. On 34 separate days between June 10 and Sept. 20, perimeter air monitors logged methane above...
See who’s running for a seat on the Bay City Commission in November
BAY CITY, MI - Multiple Bay City Commission seats are on the ballot this November. Residents from some of Bay City’s wards will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to select their newest commissioners. Bay City operates on a staggered odd/even number cycle for electing its commissioners. Wards...
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
Saginaw to fight Historic District’s blight with ordinance change
SAGINAW, MI — Homes and buildings within historic districts in Saginaw that may appear ignored or neglected will see facelifts after an ordinance change approved by the Saginaw City Council. The subsection of the Saginaw zoning code (Title XV, Chapter 153, Historic Districts, §153.543) referred to by the council...
