ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Pamela Baxter and Lucia Perdomo-Ruehlemann on Why Mentors Matter

By Jenny B. Fine
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494xW2_0iha1SWS00

Pamela Baxter

Cofounder, CEO, Bonafide Beauty Lab

Lucia Perdomo-Ruehlemann

President, Saie

More from WWD

You met when Leonard Lauder suggested that Pamela would be a great mentor to Lucia. What role has mentorship played in your careers?

Pamela Baxter: I chose mentors and they may not even know they are my mentor. You find people whom you not only relate to, but whom you admire for the way they handle situations or manage people or lead a team. I don’t think it has to be a formal relationship. You learn from them and absorb by osmosis.

Lucia Perdomo-Ruehlemann: I look at it as your personal board of directors — and they might not even be aware they are part of that committee with you. Within and beyond business, the cues you pick up are also their values. How they balance friendships and relationships in their personal lives. How they handle stress. There are often people who are too busy to be your official mentor, but when you’re in the room, pay attention.

P.B.: Often it is the questions they ask — not the answers they have. The best questions make you think about things from a different perspective and bring out more conversation.

You’ve known each other for decades. What have you learned from each other?

P.B.: Lucy is incredibly curious and she has the ability to ask some really interesting questions. Nothing is ever taken for granted or is as it seems. There can always be a different way or layer or perspective. Her energy, her humanity, the way she handles people — I admire all of that.

L.P.-R.: There is a lightness about Pamela. When she walks into a room, it’s heavy — she’s Pamela Baxter, she has all of this experience, she is on boards, she has nurtured brands like La Mer. But when she speaks, there is an inclusivity about her. She is very willing to have reverse mentorship, learn from the teams around her. You feel safe to ask questions, to be curious and not be judged. What happens as a result is Pamela breeds incredible team spirit. Anything is possible. We dream big.

What is integral to longevity in the beauty business?

P.B.: Without curiosity and passion, you literally have nothing. If you’re not passionate about what you’re doing, the business you’re in, the people you serve, the team you lead, what else is there? You have to get up every day and say — I am so lucky to be doing what I’m doing. If you can’t do that, you’re in the wrong business. If you’re not thrilled every day with something new you can discover — if you feel like you have all the answers — time to move on. Personally, I need to be scared; I need to be in something that I know nothing about, where I’m learning something.

L.P.-R.: Follow people who believe in you. That helps with longevity in this industry. There are so many aspects of the business, and all you need is that one person who says, go get it, I believe in you. Nurture that relationship and you will unlock inside of yourself incredible potential. Surround yourself with people who believe in you and believe in your values.

Over the course of your career, have there been challenges you’ve had to overcome based on gender?

P.B.: My biggest challenges were when the Estée Lauder Cos. went from being a privately held family company into a publicly traded American company, and then going from an American company to a French company when I went to LVMH. Everything was different — the way they made decisions, the hierarchy, the management style. To overcome it, I read seven books and passed the best one on to Lucy so she would understand. You learn from the culture how to get things through. There were things we wanted to do and we knew instinctively [top management] would say no, so we would just do some things and then we would apologize. Or you have to make it seem like it is someone one else’s idea. There is no limit to what you can do if you don’t care whose idea it was.

When did the professional become personal — when did you become friends?

L.P.-R.: Day two.

P.B.: You just click with people. You share the same values, you know in your heart that you’ve got their back and they’ve got yours. You appreciate the fact there are things you are good at and things they are good at. It becomes symbiotic.

Why is female friendship important in business?

PB: There are cultural differences between the male and female species and their management styles and the techniques you have to employ to move things forward. As Lucy said — you’ve got a different way of managing, thinking, processing, and different levels of ego.

Sometimes women keep their egos in check a lot better than our male counterparts, so there is a camaraderie that exists. You can look at someone in a meeting and know they are on the same wavelength.

L.P.-R.: As women, there is a lot of multitasking in the office and beyond the office. My observation was the men came to work and they worked. They weren’t worried about school calling or cleats not fitting. They probably had a partner taking care of that at home. For me, it was so helpful to be able go into Pamela and say, I forgot to pack the lunch for school so I’m scrambling to Venmo my kid some lunch money. It wasn’t held against me. It was like – go do that and come back in five minutes. On my teams, we have people at a lot of different ebbs and flows of stages of life, and as women we have a great deal of empathy for that.

What are the benefits of experience in a youth obsessed category like beauty?

PB: There are benefits in life in general. You have to keep yourself going. Your curiosity doesn’t die at 50 or 60 or 70 or 80 or 90. Every business is changing. Beauty biotech, for example, is super interesting to me. In 10 or 15 years, we’ll be looking at a completely different set of ingredients. Your experience is one thing, but your knowledge doesn’t stop. If your knowledge stops, you could be a dinosaur in six months no matter what age you are.

L.P.-R.: I have four kids. It is like reverse mentoring. When they are in the car, I’m quiet. I want to hear everything they’re talking about. The other piece for me is experience makes you a little bit unshakeable. The sun will shine tomorrow. There will be a new day. As I work with a lot of newer brands, it is velocity — everything is so fast, and having someone at the table who says — I’ve been there, this is familiar to me and we are going to be OK — with a smile and lightness — gives confidence to everyone.

P.B.: I ask a lot of questions and stay curious beyond beauty, because beauty is informed by the world. Keeping conversation fluid and asking questions with whoever is around you helps inform your own experience, keeps you fresh.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Saie Taps Beauty Brands for The Every Body Campaign

Nearly 40 beauty brands have found a new cause to rally for. The Every Body Campaign, masterminded by Saie founder and chief executive officer Laney Crowell, is a collective effort of 37 beauty brands to raise money for SisterSong, a national organization that “supports the people impacted the most by abortion bans,” Crowell told WWD.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Each brand will repackage a bestselling product in a green outer carton to sell on the campaign’s website, which launches...
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Jurnee Smollett Channels 1950s Inspiration in Embellished Dress and Voluminous Hat for Wearable Art Gala

Jurnee Smollett made a dazzling entrance on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. Smollett arrived in a two-toned ensemble at the soiree, opting for a style that reflected the evening’s “Harlem Nights”-inspired theme. The red and black piece featured a leaflet motif in a deep red hue throughout its silhouette with tulle finishes across its bodice and hemline. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY She coordinated with Christian Louboutin strappy platform pumps and a voluminous wide-brim hat, sheer...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
FLORIDA STATE
WWD

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.  The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

St. John Creative Director Zoe Turner Departs the Brand

Irvine, California-based brand St. John Knits is in the midst of another shakeup. Creative director Zoe Turner has departed the brand, WWD has learned.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Turner, who moved to Orange County for the role in 2019, brought a more editorial, directional and European point of view to the California brand, playing with oversize tailoring, ’60s and ’90s references, sheer and extreme knits, as well as injecting sex appeal with tweed bodysuits and microminis. She also generated heat with celebrity dressing. Despite...
IRVINE, CA
WWD

Kaws and The North Face Release Second Collection

While “XX” might mean kisses to the general public, streetwear enthusiasts are more inclined to think of Kaws when they come across the double crosses. American artist and designer Kaws, aka Brian Donnelly, is once again lending his talents to The North Face for a new collection for fall 2022, adding to the already-massive range that dropped back in February. The upcoming assortment includes styles from The North Face’s Expedition System — a line initially launched in 1990 that was designed for high-altitude exploration. Select pieces getting a revamp include signature jackets, pants and accessories, including the 1996 Nuptse Jacket, 1986...
WWD

The 30 Best Facial Tools and Skin Care Devices to Use at Home

If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we can DIY some of our favorite beauty treatments with the best facial tools. With the right skin care tools, you can lift your face, flush away puffiness, brighten up your eyes, and much more. Some modalities, like facial gua sha tools, even have research behind their benefits.  Many facial tools, like LED face masks and face massagers, mimic treatments you can find at the dermatologist or the spa, but at a lesser intensity, making them a great way to score subtle skin improvements or maintain your results between treatments. “The convenience of...
WWD

Pound Rallies as Rishi Sunak to Become Britain’s Third Prime Minister in Seven Weeks

Rishi Sunak has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party after other candidates quit. The former Chancellor of the Exchequer will become Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks, and the first prime minister from a British Asian background in history, after Sunak meets with King Charles III later this week. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Sunak will succeed Liz Truss, who handed in her resignation last week after her cabinet, and her controversial 45 billion pounds tax-cutting mini-budget drew huge criticism from the financial...
WWD

Turning a Lifestyle Into a Brand

Jenni Kayne has added new meaning to the term lifestyle brand. The Los Angeles designer has developed a winning formula, along with her real estate broker husband Richard Ehrlich and her chief executive officer Julia Hunter, of buying, renovating and staging luxury homes with every element of her aspirational Pacific Natural lifestyle, from the Aspen wingback bouclé chairs to the shearling Moroccan slippers, to the “effective and uncomplicated” Oak Essential skin care products. More from WWDInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW Scene The Jenni Kayne Lake, Jenni Kayne Ranch and...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Dior has tapped a longtime friend of the house for its latest menswear campaign. Robert Pattinson is the face of the spring pre-collection ads, appearing against brightly colored backdrops wearing a mix of tailoring and sportswear designed by Kim Jones. The campaign, set to break on Tuesday, was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, with art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styling by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Bella Hadid, Matthieu Blazy and Nensi Dojaka Among Fashion Awards Nominees

The British Fashion Council has announced the nominees for its annual fundraising spectacle The Fashion Awards. The ticket-selling event will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5. The major prize of the night, the designer of the year award, will be given to a British or international designer whose collections have made “a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion.” More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Its nominees include Demna for Balenciaga, Johnathan Anderson for JW Anderson...
WWD

Gabrielle Union Debuts Capsule Collection with Banke Kuku for New York & Company

After much success with its spring collection and footwear launch, The Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company is expanding with a special edition capsule collection in collaboration with African designer Banke Kuku. The unique 6-piece collection, inspired by Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, features everything from fall dresses to wide-leg pants with Kuku’s signature designs and bold prints. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign The geometric patterns are inspired by a traditional Ghanian cloth worn during ceremonies called Kente. In addition, the floral motifs...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Evan Mock Makes a Monochromatic Style Statement in Black Cargo Pants and Boots for Ugg‘s ’Feel House’ Pop-up Launch

Evan Mock attended Ugg’s “Feel House” celebratory event last Friday in Brooklyn, New York, to launch the brand’s multisensory pop-up community space. The “Gossip Girl” star stepped out for the soiree in a monochromatic ensemble. His look included a black jacket with zippers on the arms layered with a sleeveless ribbed turtleneck. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Mock coupled the layered piece with cargo flap-pocket trousers and accessorized with a tiered gold necklace set that featured 13 colorful charms and a gold bracelet worn...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Ulta Beauty’s Dave Kimbell Talks the Retailer’s Keys to Success

During business school in the mid ’90s, Dave Kimbell was placed as an intern on the skin care team at Procter & Gamble. It was certainly not his first choice, but it would ultimately change the course of his career. “You don’t really get a choice of which category you go to,” he said. “In hindsight, I’m so grateful I was in beauty for those five or six years because of the importance that plays in consumers lives.…They’re deeper relationships that we have with our guests and that learning started for me in the’90s, of beauty.”More from WWDHow Ana de Armas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Romeo Hunte to Launch First Collaboration With Amazon’s The Drop

It will only be around for 30 hours, but Romeo Hunte’s first launch with Amazon should leave an impression. The star designer, who has been mentored over the years by fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger, will be placing a nine-piece capsule collection on Amazon’s The Drop, a trend-focused, street-focused business model, on Halloween Day. The collection will be available for only 30 hours.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four The pieces will include a cutout...
WWD

Innovating and Disrupting

Animated MediaFeatured GalleryFeatured Video Growing up in Elmira, New York, as one of nine children, Tommy Hilfiger could never have imagined the success he would later achieve. In 1969, the 18-year-old Hilfiger began customizing bell-bottoms and selling candles, incense and clothing at his own store, People’s Place, in downtown Elmira. But by age 23, he had to declare bankruptcy.More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Scenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020 Not only did that painful experience teach him about the intricacies of business, but it motivated him not to fail again. He parlayed...
ELMIRA, NY
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy