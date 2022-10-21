ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
CBS Miami

Six hurt in NW Dade Turnpike crash

MIAMI - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade snarled traffic for miles Tuesday morning.  The Turnpike was closed in both directions between Okeechobee Road and I-75 due to the multi-vehicle crash.According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an Isuzu landscaping truck was involved in a collision with four other vehicles. The two occupants of the truck were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four other people with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.Just after 9 a.m., the lanes were reopened.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy