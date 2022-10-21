MIAMI - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade snarled traffic for miles Tuesday morning. The Turnpike was closed in both directions between Okeechobee Road and I-75 due to the multi-vehicle crash.According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an Isuzu landscaping truck was involved in a collision with four other vehicles. The two occupants of the truck were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four other people with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.Just after 9 a.m., the lanes were reopened.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO