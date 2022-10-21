Read full article on original website
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Female driver, 26, who killed her best friend by crashing Ford Fiesta while high on cocaine and booze on night-out is jailed for five years
A woman has been jailed for five years for causing the death of her friend in a horror crash, while high on cocaine and booze. Alex Nicholson, 26, had drunk large amounts of alcohol and taken cocaine in Kendal town centre, in Cumbria, before she jumped behind the wheel of her best friend's car.
Six hurt in NW Dade Turnpike crash
MIAMI - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade snarled traffic for miles Tuesday morning. The Turnpike was closed in both directions between Okeechobee Road and I-75 due to the multi-vehicle crash.According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an Isuzu landscaping truck was involved in a collision with four other vehicles. The two occupants of the truck were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four other people with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.Just after 9 a.m., the lanes were reopened.
