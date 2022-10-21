ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Related
247Sports

Howard weighs in on A&M win

Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Tigers

South Carolina is currently on a four game winning streak and is coming off of a big win against Texas A&M on Saturday night in Columbia. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2), who are now ranked No. 25 in the AP poll which is the first time they have been ranked since 2018, will stay in the friendly-confines of Williams-Brice Stadium next week as they will welcome Missouri to Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter

Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral

It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jimbo Fisher said following Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina

Texas A&M is now below .500 on the season with losses to Appalachian State and South Carolina. Tell any Aggies fan that preseason and they’d laugh in your face. But it’s just reality now for the Aggies. Head coach Jimbo Fisher explained what went wrong for Texas A&M postgame Saturday evening. Essentially, Fisher’s message was that it is not time to panic.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WIS-TV

Gamecocks kick off homecoming week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

