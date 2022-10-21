Read full article on original website
Howard weighs in on A&M win
Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
The Skirmish That Sparked The Gamecocks
South Carolina and Texas A&M came into Saturday night's matchup feeling the pressure to win, culminating in a dust-up that saw the Gamecocks harness their emotions and use it on the field.
How South Carolina Dealt The Final Blow To Texas AM
In a back-forth contest after the first five minutes of the game, South Carolina got the ball with around eight and a half minutes left and, with the result, put the final nail in the Aggies' coffin.
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Tigers
South Carolina is currently on a four game winning streak and is coming off of a big win against Texas A&M on Saturday night in Columbia. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2), who are now ranked No. 25 in the AP poll which is the first time they have been ranked since 2018, will stay in the friendly-confines of Williams-Brice Stadium next week as they will welcome Missouri to Columbia.
Texas A&M-South Carolina benches clear to start 4th quarter
Texas A&M and South Carolina have been in a true battle on the gridiron, and when the cameras cut for commercial a full-scale brawl broke out at midfield. The brouhaha was brief, but telling. See for yourself:. Let’s divert some of that energy from the brawl to the field, shall...
South Carolina Officially Ranked
The South Carolina Gamecocks have done quite well in their matchups over the past month, and their performance has led to respective pollsters taking note.
Jalen Brooks Leaves Texas A&M Game
South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks has exited the Texas A&M game after taking a scary fall.
South Carolina's Culture Wills Them To Victory
South Carolina struggled throughout the game, but their program culture allowed them to defeat Texas A&M.
Shane Beamer addresses South Carolina's expectations, notes 2 a.m. call from recruit
The South Carolina Gamecocks entered Saturday’s game against Texas A&M on 3-game winning streak after some sputters toward the beginning of the season and extended that number of victories to 4 when they bested the Aggies, 30-24. Running back Marshawn Lloyd was among the standouts in that game, rushing...
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
Recruiting Implications From Saturday's Statement
South Carolina made a lasting impression on Saturday night, announcing their presence to the college football landscape. What does this mean in recruiting?
Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral
It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
What Jimbo Fisher said following Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina
Texas A&M is now below .500 on the season with losses to Appalachian State and South Carolina. Tell any Aggies fan that preseason and they’d laugh in your face. But it’s just reality now for the Aggies. Head coach Jimbo Fisher explained what went wrong for Texas A&M postgame Saturday evening. Essentially, Fisher’s message was that it is not time to panic.
Gamecocks kick off homecoming week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Recruiting news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice Stadium
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home at Williams-Brice Stadium to play Texas A&M. A whole bunch of recruits are expected to be in town for the 7:30 p.m. showdown between the two SEC teams. Several of those recruits have been spotted around the stadium, leading up to kickoff. TheBigSpur...
SEC Network broadcasters get all worked up over ‘dirty corn dogs’
Saturday night’s game between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks featured a lot of action on the field, but the only action that SEC Network broadcasters seemed interested in is what was happening at a corn dog cart. During a break in the action, the broadcast cut...
More recruit reaction from Saturday night at Williams-Brice
South Carolina won a big game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which hasn’t happened much over the last few years, especially with a bunch of recruits in town to watch.
