The Whiteboard: Damian Lillard and 3 other impressive comeback seasons

Damian Lillard has been nearly unstoppable but he’s not the only player off to an impressive start in their comeback seasons. One of the most fascinating storylines coming into this season was the abnormally large number of players returning from injuries or other circumstances that caused them to miss all or most of last season. Players like Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson have all shown flashes of their former selves but are still struggling to find rhythm and consistency.
Detroit Pistons: Will Dwane Casey shake up the rotation?

The Detroit Pistons have lost two of three games to start the season and there is plenty of blame to go around. But the biggest reason is the bench, which has been outscored 124-51 over the last two games, getting little contribution from anyone not named Jalen Duren. The starters are all averaging double digits, but there is a big drop off on the bench once you get past Duren, who is currently 5th among rookies in scoring with just under 10 per game.
