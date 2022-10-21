ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

valdostatoday.com

VSU honors Distinguished Alumna with award

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distiguished Alumna Award. Valdosta State University recently honored Dr. Elizabeth Flail with the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to reflect back on my time at VSU and...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU’s Tubaween event location change

VALDOSTA – Tubaween presented by Valdosta State University has changed the location for the special musical event. Valdosta State University presents a hair-raising Tubaween at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Powell Hall. This special musical event is free of charge, open to the public, and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community. The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways. Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
VALDOSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta cautions drivers of lane closure

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is cautioning drivers to be aware of lane shift/closures for Gornto Road at St. John’s Catholic School. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, Starting on Gornto Rd. at St. John’s Catholic School to White Oak Drive, lane shift/closures will be taking place on Tuesday, October 25th. Drivers are being urged to drive safely.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Southern Shores Seafood open in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Southern Shores Seafood is open and serving up fresh seafood, steaks, and chicken in Valdosta. Southern Shores Seafood, located on St. Augustine Rd., has been cooking and serving up seafood for over 40 years as a family owned and operated business by Curtis Fellow. Southern Shores Seafood serves fresh ingredients from the best venders; so, no matter what time of the year, they have the best of the season.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment

VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta

VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
THOMASVILLE, GA

