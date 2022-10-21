Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
valdostatoday.com
VSU honors Distinguished Alumna with award
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distiguished Alumna Award. Valdosta State University recently honored Dr. Elizabeth Flail with the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna Award. “This honor has inspired me to reflect back on my time at VSU and...
valdostatoday.com
VSU’s Tubaween event location change
VALDOSTA – Tubaween presented by Valdosta State University has changed the location for the special musical event. Valdosta State University presents a hair-raising Tubaween at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Powell Hall. This special musical event is free of charge, open to the public, and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages.
WALB 10
Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community. The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways. Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force...
WCTV
Dozens of volunteers turn out to search for remains of missing south Georgia father
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of volunteers showed up at the Lanier County Courthouse on Saturday morning to help search for the remains of Brandon Helms, who was 42 when he vanished from a nearby home in Lakeland. The search party met in the quaint downtown at 9 a.m. and...
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
fox5atlanta.com
Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta cautions drivers of lane closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is cautioning drivers to be aware of lane shift/closures for Gornto Road at St. John’s Catholic School. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, Starting on Gornto Rd. at St. John’s Catholic School to White Oak Drive, lane shift/closures will be taking place on Tuesday, October 25th. Drivers are being urged to drive safely.
valdostatoday.com
Southern Shores Seafood open in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Southern Shores Seafood is open and serving up fresh seafood, steaks, and chicken in Valdosta. Southern Shores Seafood, located on St. Augustine Rd., has been cooking and serving up seafood for over 40 years as a family owned and operated business by Curtis Fellow. Southern Shores Seafood serves fresh ingredients from the best venders; so, no matter what time of the year, they have the best of the season.
valdostatoday.com
VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment
VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
WCTV
Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
Godby student arrested for bringing gun to school
A school resource deputy at Godby High School arrested a 15-year-old student for bringing a gun to campus Monday.
valdostatoday.com
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
WALB 10
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
UPDATE: Woodville Hwy open again following fire
Due to a fire at a business in the 3900 block of Woodville Highway, the road is currently blocked in both directions, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.
Georgia commit Ny Carr balls out for Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, GEORGIA – It’s easy to see why the Georgia Bulldogs want the services of Colquitt County wide receiver Ny Carr. The junior dazzled Lowndes Friday night, catching three touchdown passes in the first half for more than 140 yards and that was more than enough to help lead the Packers to a ...
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
