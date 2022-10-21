Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
WANE-TV
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
Two people hospitalized after Montpelier shooting in 'familial incident,' police say
MONTPELIER, Ohio — Montpelier police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday. At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 200 block of W. Water Street. Crews arrived at a residence and found two victims who both appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. Police recovered the weapon used at the scene.
WANE-TV
Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash
LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
abc57.com
Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
One person in critical condition, two others injured in three separate Toledo incidents over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. At least two people were shot over the weekend in separate incidents, according to reports from Toledo police. A third person was admitted to the hospital with injuries possibly resulting form a gunshot wound.
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
wtvbam.com
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
WANE-TV
Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
bgindependentmedia.org
Toledo man charged after reportedly trying to hide stolen goods under overpass
Bowling Green Police Division charged a man with theft, criminal trespassing and walking in a roadway after he reportedly tried to hide shoplifted items under an overpass. An officer on patrol around midnight on Oct. 18, on East Wooster Street at the Interstate 75 overpass, observed a man dressed all in black walking in the roadway on the opposite side from the sidewalk. The man, Shan Sneyd, 32, of Toledo, had a bookbag and his face was covered with a bandana.
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.
bgindependentmedia.org
Michigan man charged with abduction after police get calls of woman screaming for help
A Michigan man was charged with abduction after Bowling Green Police Division received multiple calls from city residents reporting a woman screaming for help. Darek Chelminiak, 44, of Lambertville, was taken to Wood County Jail after BGPD arrested him for domestic violence, abduction, OVI refusal and violating a traffic control device.
sent-trib.com
Truck driver killed in I-75 crash involving multiple vehicles
FINDLAY – A Toledo truck driver was killed in an Interstate 75 multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The crash closed the highway for nine hours. The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on I-75 northbound, north of Ohio 235 in Eagle Township at 2:44 a.m.
sent-trib.com
Michigan man charged with domestic violence, OVI after alleged BG assault
A Michigan man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a wedding reception in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 700 block of Clough Street on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. to a report of a woman screaming. Officers talked to a woman, who...
Saturday night fire remains under investigation
LIMA — A fire destroyed a home on Lima’s south side late Saturday night. The Lima Fire Department responded to the two-alarm fire at 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, after 11 p.m. Sunday. The heat from the fire also damaged homes on either side of the house. The...
