The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO