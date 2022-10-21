Read full article on original website
6-Year-Old Who Watched Uncle Decapitate His Grandmother Asks Court to 'Please Keep Him In Jail'
After pleading guilty, the man was asked if he wanted to apologize to his family. He refused. An Ohio man accused of decapitating his mother and setting fire to the woman's body -- as a six-year-old relative watched -- was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. In court this...
Judge Sentences Woman to More Than a Century Behind Bars for Poisoning a Man’s Oatmeal and Strangling Him with His Favorite Tie
An Indiana woman convicted of poisoning a man’s oatmeal and strangling him to death with his favorite tie was sentenced to spend more than a century in prison. Judge Michael A. Casati sentenced Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, to 115 years total in state prison on Friday morning in Hamilton County. Court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Littlefield was sentenced to 60 years for murder, 35 years for conspiracy to commit murder resulting in death, and 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder but not resulting in death for the attempted poisonings.
A US Woman Escaped A Home With A Dog Collar On & She Was Allegedly Held Captive For Weeks
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. A U.S. woman escaped alive from a horrifying scenario in Missouri, where she was allegedly chained up and abused for a month before she managed to get out. Authorities say the suspect kidnapped the woman, 22, in...
Dad Stabbed Wife and Cut His Own Throat in Front of Her 10-Year-Old Son in ‘Brutal and Senseless’ Murder-Suicide, Sheriff Says
A 31-year-old man in Florida allegedly stabbed his 26-year-old wife in front of her three young children before slitting his own throat, in what law enforcement authorities are calling a “tragic murder-suicide.”. Oscar Mercado Salazar and Byanca Cruz Tovar were allegedly arguing about disciplining one of the three children,...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Mom Arrested and in Danger of Additional Charges After Admitting to ‘Roughly’ Shaking Infant to Get Him to Stop Crying, Cops Say
A Florida woman was recently arrested in connection with allegations of child abuse after a referral by children’s advocates. Brittany White, 24, stands accused of one count of intentional child abuse by the Springfield Police Department, according to an affidavit and complaint obtained by Law&Crime. In a press release,...
Creepy details emerge as ex-wife of suspect who ‘massacred eight members of same family in their sleep’ breaks silence
A MURDER suspect’s ex-wife has claimed he was controlling and said living in the family home was “very strange,” a court heard. Tabitha Claytor, 29, broke her silence this week as she took the stand at George Wagner IV’s trial in Ohio. Wagner IV is accused...
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Quinton Simon - update: FBI release chilling photos of search for missing toddler in Georgia landfill
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put...
Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead
A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search
As the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar. Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.
'I'm very sorry': Purdue student, 22, accused of killing his roommate says he was being 'BLACKMAILED' as he apologizes to victim's family on way into court
The suspected roommate killer at Purdue University said Friday that he had been 'blackmailed.'. Before his first court appearance following the murder, Ji Min 'Jimmy' Sha, 22, told reporters he 'was blackmailed' and is 'very sorry' following the death of his roommate Varun Manish Chedda after midnight on October 5.
Jury Only Needed Two Hours to Convict 84-Year-Old Millionaire of Murdering Attorney in Front of Victim’s Home
A jury in Jackson County, Missouri needed roughly two hours of deliberations to convict an 84-year-old millionaire of murdering an attorney in front of the victim’s home back in 2017. David Jungerman, born in March 1938, was found guilty of murdering Kansas City lawyer Thomas Pickert, an attorney, husband,...
Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?
Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
Valorant: Woman Stabs and Kills Sister For Flirting With Her Boyfriend in the Shooting Game
A 21-year-old woman in Florida was arrested on September 26 after she killed her younger sister. The culprit stabbed her sister multiple times in the heart for flirting with her long-distance boyfriend in Valorant. According to the arrest reports obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Fatiha Marzan admitted committing the crime...
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head. Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York...
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
