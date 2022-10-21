South Dakota Farm Bureau is preparing for its annual meeting and convention to be held in Rapid City, November 18th through the 19th. Brenda Dreyer serves as the Communications Director for the farm organization and offers a preview. Dreyer says the planned seminars will follow the theme of “Being Legendary.” The South Dakota Farm Bureau Convention will also hold events for the Young Farmers and Ranchers as part of the Farm Bureau organization. The South Dakota Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Convention will be held at “The Monument Conference Center in Rapid City. Dreyer says registration is now open.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO