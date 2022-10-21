Read full article on original website
wnax.com
SD Juvenile Justice Committee Meets
The Study Committee on Juvenile Justice of the South Dakota legislature met last week. Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says they talked about services needed to keep kids out of the juvenile justice system….https://on.soundcloud.com/8csXc. Stevens says rural areas are especially lacking in any type of juvenile services…..https://on.soundcloud.com/WbRsR. Stevens...
Registration Now Open for South Dakota Farm Bureau Convention
South Dakota Farm Bureau is preparing for its annual meeting and convention to be held in Rapid City, November 18th through the 19th. Brenda Dreyer serves as the Communications Director for the farm organization and offers a preview. Dreyer says the planned seminars will follow the theme of “Being Legendary.” The South Dakota Farm Bureau Convention will also hold events for the Young Farmers and Ranchers as part of the Farm Bureau organization. The South Dakota Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Convention will be held at “The Monument Conference Center in Rapid City. Dreyer says registration is now open.
No Major Changes Expected in Weather Trends
The forecasts for winter are pointing toward trends staying pretty much the same. South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards says November temperatures should be about normal…..https://on.soundcloud.com/srE3L. She says precipitation expectations for the northern plains next month will again range below normal….https://on.soundcloud.com/Z951i. Edwards says La Nina will hang around...
