Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces ‘Button Design Contest’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now through December 4th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival will be accepting submissions for its annual Button Design Contest. The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is starting its 40th anniversary by taking a look at the festival’s past, present, and future. Community members will submit their designs for consideration to be featured on the official Freedom Festival attendee button in 2023.
Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids
Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant.
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Univ. of Iowa adds to Homecoming lineup
Univ. of Iowa adds to Homecoming lineup
Solon boy rings bell to mark he is cancer free
Solon boy rings bell to mark he is cancer free
Country Stars Might’ve Changed Fan’s Life At Cedar Rapids Show
One young fan was in for an amazing surprise at the Cedar Rapids stop on the 'Glad You're Here' tour. Walker Hayes and Parmalee dropped by Eastern Iowa on Friday, October 21st for a sold-out show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The Cedar Rapids show had the North Carolina natives...
Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight
Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
Sunday morning fire displaces Iowa City resident
A Sunday morning residential fire in Iowa City caused nearly $400,000 in damage and sent an occupant to the hospital. In a release from the City, a passerby reported a fire at 1011 Woodlawn Avenue just before 8:50 am. The Iowa City Fire Department was dispatched and arrived on scene within five minutes.
Solon kid cancer-free after two year battle
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old has rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free after battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the past two years. Tyler Juhl was surrounded by family and caregivers at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital the celebrate the important mark. Tyler’s...
Rainfall continues tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much-needed rainfall continues. In fact, there is a possibility of some lingering showers on Tuesday as well. Cooler conditions have begun to arrive in the state behind this storm system. Highs now fall into the 50s with lows in the 30s for the remainder of the week. The early outlook for the Halloween weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Have a great night!
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City
Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
Iowa City mobile home residents to host press conference this week demanding fair rents
Residents of Iowa City manufactured home parks including Lake Ridge, Modern Manor, and Sunrise Village will be joined by community supporters and elected officials to issue demands to park owner Havenpark. In a release from the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network, the residents will hold a press conference Wednesday morning...
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
