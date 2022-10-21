ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces ‘Button Design Contest’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now through December 4th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival will be accepting submissions for its annual Button Design Contest. The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is starting its 40th anniversary by taking a look at the festival’s past, present, and future. Community members will submit their designs for consideration to be featured on the official Freedom Festival attendee button in 2023.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa

Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community.
DUBUQUE, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa adds to Homecoming lineup

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Solon boy rings bell to mark he is cancer free

TV9's Libbie Randall sits down with Christina Bohannan to discuss her platform and plans for the future of the district. Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution. Updated: 3 hours ago. That amendment would go further than the second amendment of...
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu

Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Sunday morning fire displaces Iowa City resident

A Sunday morning residential fire in Iowa City caused nearly $400,000 in damage and sent an occupant to the hospital. In a release from the City, a passerby reported a fire at 1011 Woodlawn Avenue just before 8:50 am. The Iowa City Fire Department was dispatched and arrived on scene within five minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Solon kid cancer-free after two year battle

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old has rang the bell to celebrate being cancer-free after battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the past two years. Tyler Juhl was surrounded by family and caregivers at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital the celebrate the important mark. Tyler’s...
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

Rainfall continues tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much-needed rainfall continues. In fact, there is a possibility of some lingering showers on Tuesday as well. Cooler conditions have begun to arrive in the state behind this storm system. Highs now fall into the 50s with lows in the 30s for the remainder of the week. The early outlook for the Halloween weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation

A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City

Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
ROBINS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away

Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

