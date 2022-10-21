Read full article on original website
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Adidas Ends Relationship With Kanye West After His Antisemitic Comments
Watch: Kanye West Controversy: 2 More Companies Drop Him. Adidas is done doing business with Kanye West. On Oct. 25, the fashion brand announced it would be cutting ties with the rapper after his antisemitic messages on social media. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate...
Kardashians accused of ‘gaslighting’ viewers after editing out key comments
People have been left outraged by the editing of season two of The Kardashians. Keeping up with the Kardashians may have come to an end last year, but it's been swiftly replaced by Hulu's The Kardashians, giving fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family a continued insight into the life of the unbelievably rich and famous.
Jacob Tremblay Sparks Social Media Frenzy With Grown-Up Red Carpet Appearance
Watch: Jacob Tremblay SHOCKS Fans With Grown-Up Red Carpet Throwback. Jacob Tremblay is all grown up. The actor—who got his breakout role in the drama Room when he was only 8 years old—set the internet on fire after he shared a side-by-side picture of himself then and now as a 16-year-old.
Will & Grace Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67 After Car Crash
Hollywood is mourning the loss of an icon. Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, his rep confirmed to E! News. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the Oct. 24 statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos
Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
Kate Walsh and Fiancé Andrew Nixon Make First Public Appearance Since Engagement News
Watch: Grey's Anatomy Star Kate Walsh Reveals She's ENGAGED. Kate Walsh has that fiancée glow. More than two weeks after the Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon were engaged, the couple stepped out for their first public appearance together. On Oct. 22, the pair...
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. Sophia Grace Brownlee, a child star-turned YouTuber who became more famous in 2011 after performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland, is expecting her first baby. "I am...
What RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Warned Luke Gulbranson About Dating Ashley Darby
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Gizelle Bryant is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star's brewing Bravo romance. Bravoholics have been buzzing ever since RHOP's Ashley Darby sparked romance rumors with Summer House star Luke Gulbranson at BravoCon 2022 earlier...
Ellen Star Rosie McClelland “Shocked” by Sophia Grace's Pregnancy
Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news. "I literally froze and then burst into...
DWTS Lindsay Arnold Details the Emotional Rollercoaster of Pregnancy After a Fertility Struggle
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Opens Up About Pregnancy Struggles - EXCLUSIVE. Lindsay Arnold can remember the moment she finally let out the breathe she hadn't realized she'd been holding. After months of trying for her second child with husband of seven years, Sam Cusick, and weeks of what she...
Dwayne Johnson Becomes The Rock in Young Rock Season 3 First-Look Photos
Get ready to smell what The Rock is cooking. NBC's Young Rock returns for another hilarious season on Nov. 4, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the beginning of young Dwayne Johnson's [Uli Latukefu] transformation into the entertainment icon he is today. Season three will follow Dwayne...
Amanda Kloots Says Son Elvis Has Been Asking "Where Dad Is"
Watch: How Amanda Kloots Is Celebrating Late Husband Nick Cordero. Amanda Kloots' son is beginning to ask the tough questions. Two years after her husband Nick Cordero died at age 41 due to COVID-19 complications, The Talk co-host revealed that amid her own grief, her three-year-old son Elvis has started becoming curious about "where his dad is."
Angelina Jolie Supports Daughter Zahara at Spelman Homecoming
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. No matter the distance, this bond is eternal. Angelina Jolie recently dropped by the campus of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, to visit daughter Zahara, 17—who is currently enrolled as a freshman—during the school's homecoming weekend. Twitter user @coco_michelle__ posted a photo of herself posing with the mother-daughter duo, who were seen smiling while standing side-by-side. Alongside the Oct. 22 snap, the social media user noted that the Salt actress was "just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming."
Taylor Swift Reveals Roles HAIM and "Coolest" Laura Dern Will Play in "Bejeweled" Music Video
Watch: Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video. The "Bejeweled" music video, are you ready for it?. Taylor Swift put viewers in a lavender haze by revealing that both HAIM and Laura Dern are featured in her music video for "Bejeweled" during an Oct. 24 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Feedback
Watch: Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion. Andy Cohen is listening to Bravoholics. Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.
See Vanessa Hudgens Transform Into Natalie Portman's Black Swan Ballerina for Halloween
Watch: Vanessa Hudgens REACTS to Zac Efron High School Musical Reunion Rumor. Vanessa Hudgens' Halloween costume is on pointe. The actress got into the spooky spirit ahead of the haunted holiday, dressing up as Natalie Portman's ballerina character in Black Swan. In party pics shared to Instagram on Oct. 24,...
America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
The America's Got Talent community has lost one of its stars. Zuri Craig—who appeared on season 10 of the talent competition series—died on Oct. 21 at age 44, his family announced on Instagram. A cause of death was not revealed. "It is with profound sadness that we announce...
The Real Reason Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Broke Up
Watch: Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent $9 Million to Get Sober. Matthew Perry is an open book when it comes to his past relationships. The Friends alum got candid in his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, about his former two-month romance with Julia Roberts. In an...
Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Harry Potter Stars Pay Tribute to Robbie Coltrane. As the Harry Potter family continues to mourn Robbie Coltrane's passing, new information has surfaced about his untimely death. According to multiple reports, the 72-year-old—who portrayed beloved character Hagrid in the movie franchise—died from multiple organ failure. The Daily Mirror, citing...
