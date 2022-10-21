Read full article on original website
By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 7 loss to the Giants?
It was the same old song and dance from the Jaguars Sunday in their Week 7 loss to the New York Giants. On a four-game losing streak heading into their matchup against the Denver Broncos in London, Jacksonville will need to be certain to figure out what actually works and what doesn't.
Jesse Agler: "The series wasn't lost because of a decision here or there"
Padres Radio PBP man Jesse Agler joined Ben & Woods one final time for the 2022 season. Listen here as Jesse reflects on a fun postseason run, decisions that were or were not made in the NLCS, how excited he already is for 2023, and MUCH more!
