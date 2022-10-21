ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Related
Banana 101.5

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County

Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint yard waste collection ending Dec. 2

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Curbside yard waste collection for the city of Flint is ending Dec. 2, 2022. Residents are encouraged to place their yard waste curbside from now until then. Yard waste is picked up weekly on normal trash collection days. Residents should not rake their leaves into the...
FLINT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November

Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
CARO, MI
WILX-TV

Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula

SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
COLORADO STATE
Banana 101.5

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Cash reward offered for information on missing man

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a missing Flint man. Marc Anthony Cates, who was 19 at the time of his disappearance, was last heard from on Aug. 31, 2016. When he disappeared, Cates was described as 5′9″, 120 pounds, and he...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Here’s when you can trick-or-treat in Midland

MIDLAND, MI - It’s almost time for children to put on their costumes and head out trick-or-treating. To stay safe, the city of Midland offered a few tips and reminders this season. Midland is reminding families that, while the city does not organize nor orchestrate any activities or events...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

The Flint Weather ball turns pink!!

Here are the top stories we're following today. A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 23. Updated: 23 hours...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award

SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Ascension St. Mary's unveils $1 million mobile mammography bus

Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw has a new $1 million bus available to screen for breast cancer across Mid-Michigan. Ascension St. Mary's unveils $1 million mobile mammography bus. Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw rolled out its brand new $1 million mobile breast cancer screening center on Thursday.
SAGINAW, MI
Saginaw, MI
