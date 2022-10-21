Read full article on original website
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Here’s where 2,500 bags of candy will be handed out on Halloween in Flint
FLINT, MI — Candy and community. Yes, it’s Halloween and Flint’s Berston Field House will provide a safe place for families to bring their children to trick-or-treat during a free candy giveaway from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, or until all the candy is gone. It’s so...
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County
Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shaw’s Kitchen offers fish tacos, hot dogs and burgers
GENESEE TWP, MI - Tacos, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Most people typically love those three tasty items. Those items can be found at Shaw’s Kitchen, a food truck located in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Genesee and Stanley roads in Genesee Township. “I’ve been cooking all...
WNEM
Flint yard waste collection ending Dec. 2
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Curbside yard waste collection for the city of Flint is ending Dec. 2, 2022. Residents are encouraged to place their yard waste curbside from now until then. Yard waste is picked up weekly on normal trash collection days. Residents should not rake their leaves into the...
recordpatriot.com
Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November
Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
WILX-TV
Kayak, roof rack comes loose, causes fatal crash in Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Colorado died Sunday after a kayak and roof rack caused a crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to authorities, the crash happened on M-28 after a kayak and roof rack came loose from a westbound Honda, which struck an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck. WLUC reported the roof rack pieced the windshield, striking the driver, a 31-year-old man from Colorado. WDIV reported the man’s wife, a woman from Saginaw, was a passenger in the vehicle and was not injured.
Michigan Black-owned bookstore centerpiece of new Black Panther, Marvel commercial
FLINT, MI -- Egypt Otis, owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub, was featured in a Mastercard partnership with Marvel and the iconic “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” commercial spotlighting her business through their Strivers Initiative. Otis announced the commercial on Comma Bookstore’s Facebook page on Monday, Oct. 24....
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Toasted Russian,’ other new fall cocktails at Tavern 101
BAY CITY, MI — Downtown Bay City’s Tavern 101 has a new fall cocktail list to warm up with as the weather cools off. The menu, which debuted in early October, includes an apple pie mule, toasted Russian, maple old fashioned, Barry White sangria and a bum-boo mule. More seasonal cocktails are to come all fall and winter long.
WNEM
Cash reward offered for information on missing man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a missing Flint man. Marc Anthony Cates, who was 19 at the time of his disappearance, was last heard from on Aug. 31, 2016. When he disappeared, Cates was described as 5′9″, 120 pounds, and he...
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
Here’s when you can trick-or-treat in Midland
MIDLAND, MI - It’s almost time for children to put on their costumes and head out trick-or-treating. To stay safe, the city of Midland offered a few tips and reminders this season. Midland is reminding families that, while the city does not organize nor orchestrate any activities or events...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
WNEM
The Flint Weather ball turns pink!!
Here are the top stories we're following today. A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 23. Updated: 23 hours...
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
abc12.com
Ascension St. Mary's unveils $1 million mobile mammography bus
Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw has a new $1 million bus available to screen for breast cancer across Mid-Michigan. Ascension St. Mary's unveils $1 million mobile mammography bus. Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw rolled out its brand new $1 million mobile breast cancer screening center on Thursday.
