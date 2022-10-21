ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police identify man, 39, killed in North Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aUMn_0ihZyzts00

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified a man shot and killed Tuesday in North Baltimore as Donterray Jones.

At 4:39 p.m., Tuesday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located Jones, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. He was then transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Homicide and Shooting investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Comments / 3

BERNARD YON
4d ago

My condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace My eyes and ears are open because i will tell who i see and what i hear period

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $8K rewards for tips that lead to homicide arrests

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering three separate rewards of up to $8,000 for information that might help detectives find whoever killed three men within the past two weeks.On Oct. 13, Gregory Carroll was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue, according to authorities.The following day, Antonio Wilkins was shot and killed in South Baltimore. Officers found his body in the rear of the 2600 block of Patapsco Avenue around 1:40 a.m., police said.Then, on Oct. 19, Walter Ferguson was gunned down in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, which is in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.People with information or tips about the shootings can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old injured in shooting near Joseph E. Lee Park in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old was shot in the leg at a park in East Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon. He is in serious condition, according to police.Police learned he was shot while near Joseph E. Lee Park and St. Vincent de Paul Head Start at Fatima, in the 6400 block of East Pratt Street, following an argument.Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police investigate crash that killed 40-year-old man on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Sparrows Point on Sunday, according to authorities.A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver, 40-year-old Kaleb Smith, struck a bridge abutment for Wharf Road, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police ID man gunned down inside car near Nationals Park; $25K offered in case

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed inside his vehicle over the weekend near Nationals Park while the search for his killer continues. Police say 31-year-old Kavaughn Washington of Oxon Hill, Md. died in shooting that rattled the popular Navy Yard neighborhood Sunday. The shooting happened around...
OXON HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 21, hospitalized after being shot in the foot in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 1:42 p.m. to the 2000 block of 31st Street, where they found a 21 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man convicted of 2019 Howard County homicide, faces possible life sentence

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County Circuit Court jury has convicted Franck Ngande of killing a 21-year-old man in Columbia in 2019, according to authorities.The jury decided that Ngande, 25, was guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime in the shooting of Taiwan Dashon Dorsey of Columbia, county officials said on Monday.The shooting happened near the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway on July 20, 2019, according...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy