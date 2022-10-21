Read full article on original website
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
2 Michigan destinations on list of most beautiful small towns in America
The United States is home to some of the greatest and grandest cities in the world, but it’s the small-town hidden gems that truly make it a destination. And according to a recent article published by the travel and lifestyle publication Architectural Digest, two of the best small towns in America are in Michigan.
West Michigan feeling impact of industry-wide concrete shortages
MUSKEGON, Mich. — From the roads you drive, to your home and your office, to the bridges, runways and parking lots that keep the country moving, concrete is among the most ubiquitous building materials on Earth. In 2022, however, concrete has become increasingly difficult to find. That’s the reality...
What’s shown and hidden in Whitmer’s and Dixon’s financial disclosures
Michigan voters can finally see tax returns for both of the state’s major gubernatorial candidates. As recently as Oct. 7, Republican candidate Tudor Dixon wouldn’t commit to releasing tax returns. But they’ve since appeared on her campaign website without fanfare. Filing jointly with her husband, Aaron Dixon,...
michiganchronicle.com
Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Get Additional Assistance to Lower Grocery Costs
Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October — plus an additional cost of living increase — to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
Election 2022: Everything you need to know before casting your vote
State executive offices, U.S. and state House seats, and state Senate seats are up for election in Michigan in 2022.
Michigan students’ declining test scores are ‘clearest picture yet’ of pandemic learning loss
Newly released test scores shows Michigan students continue to struggle to reach pre-pandemic academic achievements, leaving educators grappling with solutions on how to move students forward. Michigan students’ scores on the National Assessment on Educational Progress (NAEP) math and reading tests in the fourth and eighth grade were below the...
Online, mail-in voter registration for Michigan’s midterm election ends today
Today, October 24, is the last day for Michiganders to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at the Secretary of State website until midnight tonight, or by mail if their application is postmarked with today’s date. After today, residents can still register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on election day.
Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless systems
After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in West Michigan are left with systems that do not work and are tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
How To Get A Speed Bump In Your Neighborhood In Michigan
Are you tired of seeing cars fly down your residential street well above the posted speed limits? Well if you live in some cities, you can request "traffic calming" devices like speed bumps for your neighborhood. Is it legal to install my own speed bump in Michigan?. No, you can't...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
Another significant drop for gas prices in metro Detroit this week
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit saw another significant drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.
Don’t let hot inflation cool your dating life. A guide to cheap dates across Michigan.
Whether it’s going out to dinner, the movies or even just happy hour, inflation rears its ugly head at the end of the date, when you get the bill. It feels like everything fun has a marked-up price these days and it’s wearing on the dating scene. A national survey found 77% of daters say dating could be easier if they had more money. As a result, one in five Americans said they’re going on less dates, according to LendingTree.
New Michigan law requires school districts to post parents’ rights
It’s been 45 years since Michigan lawmakers passed a law guaranteeing parents the right to direct the education of their children.Now lawmakers want to make sure parents know about it.A new law enacted last week requires school districts and the Michigan Department of Education to prominently post excerpts of the 1976 law in school offices and rooms where boards of education meet. They also will be required to post an excerpt...
When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?
There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
Powerball results for 10/24/22; did anyone win the $637 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The current Powerball jackpot is approaching levels that only a handful of lottery prizes have ever reached as there was no winner of the $637.8 million jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 24. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 will be worth...
Whitmer’s resolve competes with Dixon’s cuts at Detroit economic forum
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon pitched their platforms to the Detroit Economic Club Friday afternoon, arguing in turn that state government was either putting the pieces in place to guide Michigan toward prosperity or simply getting in the way. As the incumbent, Whitmer was both touting her own...
