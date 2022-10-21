ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1240 WJIM

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952

The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Get Additional Assistance to Lower Grocery Costs

Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October — plus an additional cost of living increase — to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan students’ declining test scores are ‘clearest picture yet’ of pandemic learning loss

Newly released test scores shows Michigan students continue to struggle to reach pre-pandemic academic achievements, leaving educators grappling with solutions on how to move students forward. Michigan students’ scores on the National Assessment on Educational Progress (NAEP) math and reading tests in the fourth and eighth grade were below the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Online, mail-in voter registration for Michigan’s midterm election ends today

Today, October 24, is the last day for Michiganders to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at the Secretary of State website until midnight tonight, or by mail if their application is postmarked with today’s date. After today, residents can still register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on election day.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Don’t let hot inflation cool your dating life. A guide to cheap dates across Michigan.

Whether it’s going out to dinner, the movies or even just happy hour, inflation rears its ugly head at the end of the date, when you get the bill. It feels like everything fun has a marked-up price these days and it’s wearing on the dating scene. A national survey found 77% of daters say dating could be easier if they had more money. As a result, one in five Americans said they’re going on less dates, according to LendingTree.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

New Michigan law requires school districts to post parents’ rights

It’s been 45 years since Michigan lawmakers passed a law guaranteeing parents the right to direct the education of their children.Now lawmakers want to make sure parents know about it.A new law enacted last week requires school districts and the Michigan Department of Education to prominently post excerpts of the 1976 law in school offices and rooms where boards of education meet. They also will be required to post an excerpt...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?

There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

