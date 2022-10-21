ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to stream this weekend: 'Matriarch,' 'House of the Dragon'

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Thriller Matriarch , time-traveling sci-fi series The Peripheral and Jodie Whittaker 's last outing as the Doctor in Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor are among the entertainment options streaming this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IdTp_0ihZywFh00
Chloë Grace Moretz stars as a woman whose consciousness is thrust forward in time in science fiction series "The Peripheral," which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In addition, celebrities learn the secrets of magic in Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, Zoe Saldaña finds love in From Scratch and fantasy epic House of the Dragon concludes its first season. The weekend will also see new seasons of comedy Acapulco and children's mystery series Ghostwriter .

Here's a rundown.

Film

'Matriarch' -- Hulu

Jemima Rooper stars as Laura Birch, a woman who returns to her family home in a rural English town, in thriller Matriarch , which streams Friday on Hulu. The film, written and directed by Ben Steiner, is billed as "a rural British body horror family drama." Matriarch also stars Kate Dickie, Sarah Paul, Franc Ashman and Keith David Bartlett.

TV

'The Peripheral' -- Prime Video

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in time-travel thriller The Peripheral , which premieres its first episode Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The series, loosely based on William Gibson 's 2014 novel of the same name, follows Flynne Fisher (Grace Moretz), a resident of a rural town who dons a headset that transports her consciousness 70 years into the future. The series, from creator and showrunner Scott Smith , also stars Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley and JJ Field.

'Acapulco' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

The second season of comedy series Acapulco premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The series splits its time between 1985 and the present day, following Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon in 1985 and Eugenio Derbez in the present day) as he works as a pool boy in Acapulco as a young man and returns to the city more than 30 years later as a wealthy mogul. The series, created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, was inspired by 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover .

'From Scratch' -- Netflix

Netflix limited series From Scratch , based on the memoir by Tembi Locke, stars Zoe Saldaña as Amy Wheeler, who falls in love with chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) while studying abroad in Italy. The romance is complicated when Lino is diagnosed with cancer. The series, which streams Friday, also stars Keith David and was created by Locke and her sister, Attica Locke.

'Ghostwriter' Season 3 -- Apple TV+

Children's mystery series Ghostwriter , a reboot of the 1990s series from Sesame Workshop, returns for a third season Friday on Apple TV+. The season features a new team of young sleuths played by Princess K. Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod as they solve mysteries with the help of a ghost that communicates with them through writing. Ghostwriter is developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein, with Luke Matheny as director.

'Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars' -- The CW

Famed stage magician Criss Angel attempts to teach the tricks of his trade to celebrity guests on new series Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars , which premieres Sunday on the CW. Comedian Eddie Griffin serves as host of the competition show with Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton serving as judges. Celebrities slated to participate in the first season include Donny Osmond , Flavor Flav, Frankie Muniz , Brec Bassinger and Debbie Gibson .

'Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor' -- BBC

Jodie Whittaker's tenure as the 13th incarnation of the Doctor comes to an end Sunday in Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor . The special, which airs on the BBC and BBC America, will also be the last outing of showrunner Chris Chibnall. The special will feature appearances by perennial Doctor Who villains, including the Daleks, the Cybermen and Sacha Dhawan's incarnation of The Master.

'House of the Dragon' season finale -- HBO/HBO Max

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon concludes its first season Sunday with its 10th episode. The finale will see Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) rallying her supporters in the wake of her rival, Alicent (Olivia Cooke), installing her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne, despite Rhaenyra's claim. The episode, which airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max, also stars Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans , Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Graham McTavish and Matthew Needham.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

