zycrypto.com

Austrian Police Chief Says Investigations By Indian Agencies Reduced Crypto Scams

Investigations by Indian law enforcement agencies helped reduce cryptocurrency scams in Austria and other European countries. Austria’s Federal Police and Director of Criminal Intelligence Service, General Mag Andreas Holzer, told this and complimented the representatives of India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the sidelines of the Interpol general assembly held during October 18-21 in New Delhi, the Economic Times said in a report.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...

