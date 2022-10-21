Read full article on original website
Neighborhood Expert: Tips for the Vienna Halloween Parade
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. One week until Halloween! You know that means the 76th Annual Vienna Halloween...
The Boro developer may build future high-rise as offices, not housing
The developer behind The Boro in Tysons is rethinking its plans to build a residential high-rise on what’s currently a parking lot in front of the mixed-use neighborhood. In an Oct. 17 proposal to Fairfax County, The Meridian Group seeks to turn an approved 310-foot-tall residential tower into a 304-foot-tall office building — an unexpected shift when high office vacancies and demand for more housing has most developers moving in the opposite direction, as the Washington Business Journal noted.
Vienna Town Council clings to hope for office development, rejects townhouse alternative
Developer EYA came to the Vienna Town Council with a plan to turn a long-vacant commercial into a new set of townhomes, but the Town Council warned that it isn’t willing to give up on office and commercial development just yet. Tysons Edge, an office building at 901 Follin...
County park authority to celebrate dark skies with educational event
The Fairfax County Park Authority will celebrate the importance of protecting the night sky on Saturday, Nov. 12. The free event, which takes place in McLean at Lewinsville Park from 6:30-8:30 pm, will feature live demonstrations, hands-on activities, and opportunities for the public to learn how to fight light pollution.
