Cumberland County, NC

jocoreport.com

Dr. Bennett Jones Named New Director For North Carolina Teaching Fellows

Jones to lead recruitment, forgivable loan program for North Carolina teachers. The Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina System has appointed Dr. Bennett Jones to lead the North Carolina Teaching Fellows program. The Teaching Fellows program is a competitive, merit-based forgivable loan program providing tuition assistance of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
whqr.org

Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension

Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Pansy Delora Edwards Dobson

Pansy Delora Edwards Dobson, age 91, of 215 North Second Street, died October, 24, 2022, at Smithfield Manor Nursing and Rehab in Smithfield, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park in Smithfield. Officiating will be the Reverend Lee Colbert and the Reverend Kristen Tucker. Following the service, the family requests privacy at home and appreciates continued prayers.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Former Investment Advisory Found Guilty In Healthcare Fraud That Targeted The Elderly And Disabled

RALEIGH – A federal jury convicted a Raleigh man on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud, Healthcare Fraud, Wire Fraud, and Aggravated Identity Theft on October 19, 2022. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Furman Alexander Ford, age 52, and his co-conspirator Jimmy Guess, who plead guilty on September 16, 2020 to healthcare fraud, conspired in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting false claims to Medicare for mental health services that were never provided to Medicare beneficiaries.
RALEIGH, NC
townandtourist.com

20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

