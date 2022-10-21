Read full article on original website
carolinajournal.com
NBC labels N.C. race ‘wild card’ ‘sleeper’ that could help determine U.S. Senate control
NBC News features North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race among five potential election surprises that could help determine which major party controls the chamber after the November election. The NBCNews.com headline declares “Senate wild cards: Five sleeper races that could surprise in 2022.”. “Every election tends to produce some...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
Holograms and altered images: North Carolina candidates decry attacks that 'fabricate reality'
Mail ads showing legislators in “defund the police” shirts that they didn’t wear. A digital ad depicting a legislative candidate in front of a police lineup wall, even though he wasn’t arrested. A television ad featuring a hologram meant to mimic a congressional candidate, using a...
WBTV
Thousands of N.C. felons are now able to vote as Election Day nears
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days into early voting and two weeks out from Election Day, there’s a new group of voters that will be casting their ballots for the very first time. Thousands of felons, who gained the right to vote in North Carolina earlier this year, are headed...
jocoreport.com
Dr. Bennett Jones Named New Director For North Carolina Teaching Fellows
Jones to lead recruitment, forgivable loan program for North Carolina teachers. The Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina System has appointed Dr. Bennett Jones to lead the North Carolina Teaching Fellows program. The Teaching Fellows program is a competitive, merit-based forgivable loan program providing tuition assistance of...
North Carolina Senate candidates reveal stances on medical marijuana, sports betting, Medicaid expansion, abortion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The problem is one of simple math: Republicans in the North Carolina Senate want to have a super majority, which means they would hold three-fifths of the seats and have sufficient votes to do their part in overriding vetoes. They had such power in much of the previous decade before court-ordered […]
WCNC
VERIFY: Flashing a firearm vs. pointing it, what does NC law say about legality?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Reddit post in the Charlotte subreddit is generating a robust conversation about firearm rules in North Carolina. The original poster writes about an interaction with a driver who flashed a gun, presumably as a threat or warning. The person asked whether it was illegal.
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
Bo's time? NC Republican political newcomer draws fire in bid for toss-up congressional seat
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — There were really only two serious pursuits he had in life: football and politics. The wide receiver — who had offers from several big NCAA Division I football programs — chose N.C. State, where he played a season before transferring to Yale. The move...
NC state and county election boards look into false voting information on election mailers
Election officials are urging people to keep an eye out for incorrect information on third-party mailed flyers after multiple reports this week.
obxtoday.com
More than 135,000 ballots cast on first day of early voting in North Carolina
About 135,400 North Carolina voters cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting Thursday. The turnout was on par with the nearly 136,500 voters who cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in 2018. “We had a solid first day of in-person voting, with very...
jocoreport.com
Pansy Delora Edwards Dobson
Pansy Delora Edwards Dobson, age 91, of 215 North Second Street, died October, 24, 2022, at Smithfield Manor Nursing and Rehab in Smithfield, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park in Smithfield. Officiating will be the Reverend Lee Colbert and the Reverend Kristen Tucker. Following the service, the family requests privacy at home and appreciates continued prayers.
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
jocoreport.com
Former Investment Advisory Found Guilty In Healthcare Fraud That Targeted The Elderly And Disabled
RALEIGH – A federal jury convicted a Raleigh man on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud, Healthcare Fraud, Wire Fraud, and Aggravated Identity Theft on October 19, 2022. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Furman Alexander Ford, age 52, and his co-conspirator Jimmy Guess, who plead guilty on September 16, 2020 to healthcare fraud, conspired in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting false claims to Medicare for mental health services that were never provided to Medicare beneficiaries.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
