A couple of years back, who would have thought that a meme coin with no real-world utility would make millionaires out of thin air? What started as a trend with Dogecoin has come a long way with the advent of cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu. Both gave investors plenty of reasons to rejoice until the market fell apart in 2022. Meme tokens lost steam to the extent that any further upside move is now dependent on the community hype, which is quite challenging in a bear market.

22 HOURS AGO