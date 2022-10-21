Fine hair can sometimes be a little bit on the oilier side and vice versa. This is because as someone with fine hair, you tend to have more of it on your head—in turn this means more oil grands, which produce (you guessed it) more oil. As someone who has hair on the finer side, I can tell you that dull, flat hair often comes from an oiler scalp. To help with this, I enjoy using a thickening spray. Thickening spray can allow your hair to gather a bit more volume and stay upright and full of body for longer...

17 MINUTES AGO