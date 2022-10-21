ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Sunday stays dry until late

SEATTLE - Dry and crisp fall weather returns to the Pacific Northwest Sunday, with another wet system set to hit late tonight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a few sunbreaks in the mix midday. Highs will be about five degrees warmer than Saturday. If you're heading to...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
NEWStalk 870

Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?

For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

A dry Sunday on the way, but rain looms Monday into next week.

Seattle - Western WA enjoyed another day of clean air! Highs ran cool on this showery Saturday. Temperatures only warmed into the low to mid 50s around Puget Sound. The good news is we saw a decent amount of rain throughout the day. We are now back to above average for our yearly rain totals. The month of October now has almost three quarters of an inch at SeaTac with more on the way!
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

Also dumped in Delridge: 9 ballots

9:04 PM: Are you still waiting for your general-election ballot? Alfred discovered nine ballots in the bushes along 26th SW, near Delridge Playfield, and sent this photo:. He wrote, “I am guessing the best thing to do is to return them to the post office for re-delivery but found the situation disturbing. Notifying you in case this is happening in other areas of West Seattle. No other mail was found, just the November election ballots.” We advised him also to contact King County Elections, which mailed ballots last Wednesday. If you haven’t received your ballot yet, they want to hear from you at 206-296-VOTE (8683). (And a reminder that you can choose to get new alerts about your ballot’s status – start the sign-up process here.)
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Machine House Brewery announces it’s leaving the Georgetown location

It’s kind of perfect. Machine House Brewery is located in the old machine house at the historic Seattle Malting and Brewing building in the city’s Georgetown neighborhood. Sadly, the brewery just announced that it will leave that location this coming spring after failing to reach an agreeable lease arrangement with the property owners.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle

After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut.com

Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle

Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
SEATTLE, WA

