q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Sunday stays dry until late
SEATTLE - Dry and crisp fall weather returns to the Pacific Northwest Sunday, with another wet system set to hit late tonight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a few sunbreaks in the mix midday. Highs will be about five degrees warmer than Saturday. If you're heading to...
Physicians in Seattle, Tacoma see unprecedented volume of children with respiratory illnesses
SEATTLE — After weeks of poor air quality and seasonal changes, physicians in Seattle and Tacoma say they’re seeing unprecedented volumes of children with respiratory illnesses. Numbers from Mary Bridge Children's Hospital show that 60% of the visits to the Emergency Department are respiratory-related. “Anybody who has a...
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?
For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
q13fox.com
A dry Sunday on the way, but rain looms Monday into next week.
Seattle - Western WA enjoyed another day of clean air! Highs ran cool on this showery Saturday. Temperatures only warmed into the low to mid 50s around Puget Sound. The good news is we saw a decent amount of rain throughout the day. We are now back to above average for our yearly rain totals. The month of October now has almost three quarters of an inch at SeaTac with more on the way!
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
westseattleblog.com
Also dumped in Delridge: 9 ballots
9:04 PM: Are you still waiting for your general-election ballot? Alfred discovered nine ballots in the bushes along 26th SW, near Delridge Playfield, and sent this photo:. He wrote, “I am guessing the best thing to do is to return them to the post office for re-delivery but found the situation disturbing. Notifying you in case this is happening in other areas of West Seattle. No other mail was found, just the November election ballots.” We advised him also to contact King County Elections, which mailed ballots last Wednesday. If you haven’t received your ballot yet, they want to hear from you at 206-296-VOTE (8683). (And a reminder that you can choose to get new alerts about your ballot’s status – start the sign-up process here.)
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
See Halloween Movie so Terrifying Its Not Shown in Tri-Cities
There is a Halloween scary movie that is so graphic and scary people are passing out and vomiting when they watch it. It is so shocking that you cannot even watch it in Tri-Cities or Yakima. You have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to find a showing. What is...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Machine House Brewery announces it’s leaving the Georgetown location
It’s kind of perfect. Machine House Brewery is located in the old machine house at the historic Seattle Malting and Brewing building in the city’s Georgetown neighborhood. Sadly, the brewery just announced that it will leave that location this coming spring after failing to reach an agreeable lease arrangement with the property owners.
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle
After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
High rent and housing costs have many Seattleites considering other states
(The Center Square) – Seattle and Washington state have become so expensive to live that some residents are starting to look for the exit sign. The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey revealed that the cost of living is one of the top concerns for Seattle voters.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Seattle
Stacker used data from TripAdvisor to find the most popular restaurant in the Emerald City.
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
Crosscut.com
Podcast | Why gold mining brought Wyatt Earp to Seattle
Wyatt Earp was a man often on the move. In the two decades after his and Doc Holliday’s storied shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, he spent time in San Francisco, Utah and Alaska, shading his reputation with turns as a sportsman, gambler and entrepreneur. The gold...
