ATHERTON -- After days of digging, investigators have now completely unearthed a Mercedes-Benz that was discovered buried in the backyard of an Atherton home.They also found several bags of unused cement in the trunk of the car. The car was reported stolen in Palo Alto back in September of 1992.Police are still trying to identify the owner, but they believe he is dead. Authorities are waiting for records that are being retrieved in the DMV archives to learn more about the car and its history. The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent San Mateo County town, police said. Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation."They are going through a landscaping project, so it's quite possible it could be worker who got cut and dripped some blood on the ground. We just don't know what the dogs are reacting to until we discover it." Larsen said Friday. Atherton police did not give any further update on the situation. They said they will provide more information Monday.

ATHERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO