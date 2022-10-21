ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Federal monitor finds NYPD officers are more civil when wearing body cameras at NYCHA complexes

 4 days ago

New data shows that when NYPD officers wear body cameras there's a difference in how they handle situations.

Federal monitors released data this week that found since police officers started wearing body cameras in 2018 around public housing, their interactions have been more civil.

This change in police accountability has also led to fewer arrests and more conversations when called to situations at NYCHA complexes.

Complaints against officers have dropped more than 40% since 2018.

Comments

NYCconservativeGinzo
4d ago

This story is just stating the obvious, we all knew the cops would start acting more proper knowing they are being recorded, it benefits both, it benefits officers too because when they are put in a situation where they need to use their firearm they have that recording as proof that they needed to fire at a suspect

Reply
5
Christina Shaw
4d ago

Oh well now here's an idea. How about giving all the bad guys that live in the projects body worn cameras so maybe they can be more civil too? If it is apparently working for the police maybe it can work for the bad guys too?

Reply(2)
5
donkeypox is killing America
4d ago

a federal monitor aka a deep state Democrat from the party of crime and chaos keep voting democrat NY what could possibly go wrong with that plan emotion over reason, agenda over logic, criminal over victim, abnormal over normal, illegals over citizens, evil over good, parasitic over productive, lies over truth,enemies over friends, the Democrat platform in a nut shell

Reply
2
 

