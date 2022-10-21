Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Hillary Clinton warns ‘right-wing extremists’ planning to ‘literally steal’ 2024 presidential election
Hillary Clinton warns that extremist Republicans already have plans to steal the 2024 presidential election.In a video posted to Twitter by Indivisible Guide, a group that builds progressive grassroots activism, the former secretary of state stresses the importance of voting for Democratic state legislatures to thwart such efforts.“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, b but we also have to look ahead, because our opponents certainly are,” Ms Clinton says. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they are not making a secret of...
Trump aides reportedly face pressure to testify in Mar-a-Lago case – live
Prosecutors urging two aides for more information about how documents were handled at the resort – follow all the latest news
Rift among Democrats after letter urges Biden to hold talks to end Ukraine war
Letter sent by progressive House members calling for negotiated settlement elicits internal strife and frosty White House response
Jonathan Martin To Return To Politico Following Departure From New York Times
Jonathan Martin is returning to Politico after almost a decade at The New York Times. Martin has been the senior political correspondent for the Times and a political analyst for CNN. He also is the co-author with Alexander Burns of This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future. At Politico, Martin will serve as politics bureau chief and as a senior political columnist. Burns left the Times in September to join Politico as associate editor for global politics and a columnist. In an announcement to staff, Politico executive editor Dafna Linzer wrote that Martin “is uniquely able to capture...
2 in 3 say not enough is being done to fight climate change in US: survey
About 62 percent of Americans say the U.S. government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. The poll shows that 79 percent of Democrats, 67 percent of independents and 39 percent of Republicans agree with the statement...
Comments / 0