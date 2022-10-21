ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
The Independent

Hillary Clinton warns ‘right-wing extremists’ planning to ‘literally steal’ 2024 presidential election

Hillary Clinton warns that extremist Republicans already have plans to steal the 2024 presidential election.In a video posted to Twitter by Indivisible Guide, a group that builds progressive grassroots activism, the former secretary of state stresses the importance of voting for Democratic state legislatures to thwart such efforts.“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, b but we also have to look ahead, because our opponents certainly are,” Ms Clinton says. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they are not making a secret of...
Deadline

Jonathan Martin To Return To Politico Following Departure From New York Times

Jonathan Martin is returning to Politico after almost a decade at The New York Times. Martin has been the senior political correspondent for the Times and a political analyst for CNN. He also is the co-author with Alexander Burns of This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future. At Politico, Martin will serve as politics bureau chief and as a senior political columnist. Burns left the Times in September to join Politico as associate editor for global politics and a columnist. In an announcement to staff, Politico executive editor Dafna Linzer wrote that Martin “is uniquely able to capture...
The Hill

2 in 3 say not enough is being done to fight climate change in US: survey

About 62 percent of Americans say the U.S. government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. The poll shows that 79 percent of Democrats, 67 percent of independents and 39 percent of Republicans agree with the statement...

