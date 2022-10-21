ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

MySanAntonio

Luke's Mid-County to close, just 2 weeks after Beaumont location

Just two weeks after the closing of its flagship Beaumont location, Luke's Bar and Grill Mid-County is closing its doors. In a short post to its Facebook page Monday, the restaurant encouraged patrons to "party with (them) one last time" that night, stating that it would be its "last night for business."
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Fiery wreck briefly shuts down small stretch of Hwy 365 near LaBelle on Monday

LABELLE, Texas — One driver was taken by ambulance for treatment at a Beaumont hospital after a fiery wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler Monday morning near LaBelle. Troopers investigating the wreck say it appears that a 2003 Dodge SUV was headed west along Teas Highway 365 at about 9:30 a.m. when the it turned left into the path of an eastbound 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
LABELLE, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

7 Questions With... J. Wilson's, JW's Patio owner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fixture in Beaumont since 2015, J. Wilson's is simply a part of Beaumont lore at this point. From the man candy to wing and hot dog days, it's the kind of neighborhood watering hole that draws Beaumonters en masse.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Baytown Christian Academy football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
KHOU

Storms Clear Quickly | Check live radar

HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight. The rain did push offshore and now it is all about the cool down. Expect sunny skies and breezy north winds. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in...
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
KRGV

Rio Grande Valley prepares for arrival of Winter Texans

Thousands of Winter Texans flock to south Texas every year. Between lodging and food, they bring more to the area than just their RVs and trailers. “They buy gas, they buy groceries, they buy furniture, they buy vehicles, they support our medical industry,” Welcome Home RGV CEO Kristi Collier said. “They're spending money the entire time they are here."
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Race for Texas Land Commissioner: Democrat Jay Kleberg

TEXAS, USA — You may not know much about the office, but it is the state’s oldest. It impacts all of our lives in some way. And the race for Texas Land Commissioner pits a physician from Austin against an heir to the famed King Ranch. Democrat Jay...
TEXAS STATE

