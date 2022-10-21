Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
12newsnow.com
Sunny, much cooler Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Sunny but much cooler and windy. Highs in the lower 70's. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
Luke's Bar & Grill in Nederland closing its doors 2 weeks after Beaumont location closed
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Mid-County location of a popular Southeast Texas bar and grill is closing its doors nearly two weeks after its Beaumont location closed without warning. Patrons of Luke's Bar and Girl Mid County were given roughly 14 and a half hours notice that the bar and...
12newsnow.com
Nederland High School faces Port Neches-Groves in the 'Mid-County Madness' edition of Band of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week ten voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the Nederland High School band against the Port Neches-Groves High School band in the "Mid-County Madness" edition. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch...
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department. The west/southbound lanes...
Driver leads Nederland Police on chase ending in wreck on south side of Beaumont Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver lead Nederland Police officers on a chase into Beaumont Tuesday morning before it ended in a wreck on the south side of the city. Officers from Nederland chased a driver into Beaumont according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter. The chase, involving what appeared...
MySanAntonio
Luke's Mid-County to close, just 2 weeks after Beaumont location
Just two weeks after the closing of its flagship Beaumont location, Luke's Bar and Grill Mid-County is closing its doors. In a short post to its Facebook page Monday, the restaurant encouraged patrons to "party with (them) one last time" that night, stating that it would be its "last night for business."
12newsnow.com
Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Monday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly sunny, warm and windy with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: South 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Fiery wreck briefly shuts down small stretch of Hwy 365 near LaBelle on Monday
LABELLE, Texas — One driver was taken by ambulance for treatment at a Beaumont hospital after a fiery wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler Monday morning near LaBelle. Troopers investigating the wreck say it appears that a 2003 Dodge SUV was headed west along Teas Highway 365 at about 9:30 a.m. when the it turned left into the path of an eastbound 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
MySanAntonio
7 Questions With... J. Wilson's, JW's Patio owner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fixture in Beaumont since 2015, J. Wilson's is simply a part of Beaumont lore at this point. From the man candy to wing and hot dog days, it's the kind of neighborhood watering hole that draws Beaumonters en masse.
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Beaumont, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baytown Christian Academy football team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
KFDM-TV
Investigation after Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School football stadium vandalized
ORANGE — Authorities are investigating after vandals defaced the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD football stadium. Orange County Sheriff's detectives are reviewing surveillance video showing two young people committing the after-hours late night crime this weekend. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the massive mess and the outpouring of community support.
KHOU
Storms Clear Quickly | Check live radar
HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight. The rain did push offshore and now it is all about the cool down. Expect sunny skies and breezy north winds. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in...
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
KRGV
Rio Grande Valley prepares for arrival of Winter Texans
Thousands of Winter Texans flock to south Texas every year. Between lodging and food, they bring more to the area than just their RVs and trailers. “They buy gas, they buy groceries, they buy furniture, they buy vehicles, they support our medical industry,” Welcome Home RGV CEO Kristi Collier said. “They're spending money the entire time they are here."
12newsnow.com
Race for Texas Land Commissioner: Democrat Jay Kleberg
TEXAS, USA — You may not know much about the office, but it is the state’s oldest. It impacts all of our lives in some way. And the race for Texas Land Commissioner pits a physician from Austin against an heir to the famed King Ranch. Democrat Jay...
