LABELLE, Texas — One driver was taken by ambulance for treatment at a Beaumont hospital after a fiery wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler Monday morning near LaBelle. Troopers investigating the wreck say it appears that a 2003 Dodge SUV was headed west along Teas Highway 365 at about 9:30 a.m. when the it turned left into the path of an eastbound 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

LABELLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO