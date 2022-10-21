RALEIGH, N.C. — In his 50 years in law enforcement, Eddie Caldwell says grieving the loss of a brother in blue never gets easier. ​"There is a song that says something about a little piece of me died today. And I think that's how all of us in law enforcement feel when we lose a fellow officer. You never forget it. You never quit thinking about it," said Caldwell, executive vice president and general counsel of the N.C. Sheriff's Association.

