Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Related
WXII 12
Toddler in intensive care after shooting that injured 6 people during celebration
OXFORD, N.C. — A toddler is in the ICU after a shooting that injured a total of six people Monday. This shooting occurred in Oxford, northeast of Durham. The Police Chief said that the 18-month-old child was hit by bullets several times. A 64-year-old was also hospitalized in this...
Man facing murder charge, victim identified in Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police say they have a suspect in custody involving a deadly shooting that took place on Spring Forest Road.
cbs17
Barbershop party leads to man shot in Rocky Mount; suspect arrested, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Sunday night party left a man in critical condition, police said. Police responded to a shots-fired call at Wade’s Barber Shop in the 200 block of Middle Street. Officers eventually found a man suffering from multiple gunshots in the barbershop parking lot, police said.
'I wish we didn't have to do this': Memorial ride held for Raleigh officer killed in Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sunday morning a line of motorcycles and vehicles moved through downtown Raleigh. It was a memorial ride for Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres, killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. The event is organized by Operation Fly our Flag, a non-profit that honors military members and first responders....
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
22-year-old woman files lawsuit against Fayetteville police for 'illegal manhandling'
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A 22-year-old Fayetteville woman has filed a lawsuit against the Fayetteville Police Department after a video spread on social media that showed Ja'Lana Dunlap being yanked out of her vehicle by officers, asked to identify herself and placed in handcuffs. The lawsuit alleges that the officers...
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
20-year-old accused of murder after fatal shooting in North Raleigh
Raleigh Police officers did not locate the victim until about 20 minutes after they arrived on the scene Sunday afternoon.
17-year-old charged in Orange Co. double murder due in court
The case could be moved to adult court, meaning the name of the person charged could be released.
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 Durham killing, NC official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
WRAL
Fayetteville city councilmember's daughter shot to death
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night. The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
Oxford police chief: 18-month-old, adult still hospitalized after shooting at celebration of life
"I don't think there's words that can possibly describe the level of trauma that this brings to a community."
Visitation for Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting taking place Friday afternoon
The visitation for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres is taking place today from 4-7 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home.
wfmynews2.com
Police: 6 people, including a toddler, hurt in NC shooting
OXFORD, N.C. — Police in North Carolina said six people, including a toddler, were shot over the weekend in Granville County. Oxford police said officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said...
WRAL
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
cbs17
Police ‘suspect juveniles’ in Cary mobile home fire, firefighters on scene
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and firefighters are responding to a fire in Cary Sunday afternoon, according to Cary dispatch. Officials said crews were called to the 1100 block of Morrisville Carpenter Road at about 1:46 p.m. Morrisville Police said they are at the scene and they “suspect juveniles.”...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'You never forget it': Law enforcement colleagues mourn officer killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — In his 50 years in law enforcement, Eddie Caldwell says grieving the loss of a brother in blue never gets easier. "There is a song that says something about a little piece of me died today. And I think that's how all of us in law enforcement feel when we lose a fellow officer. You never forget it. You never quit thinking about it," said Caldwell, executive vice president and general counsel of the N.C. Sheriff's Association.
'I love you': Wife of Officer Torres delivers moving tribute during memorial service in Raleigh
"Gabe - I cannot thank you enough for giving me the opportunity to be a mommy. You were the best daddy."
Tribute held for Raleigh mass shooting victim, Susan Karnatz
Karnatz was out for her daily run when she was murdered on the Neuse River Greenway Trail last week.
Horror details after Austin Thompson,15, ‘stabs & shoots brother before killing 4 others in Raleigh shooting rampage’
A DETAILED report on the mass shooting in Raleigh last week revealed that the teenage suspect allegedly stabbed and fatally shot his brother before killing four others. Austin Thompson, 15, horrifically killed his 16-year-old brother, James, who was found shot and stabbed inside a home in the North Carolina community.
Comments / 0