Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
9to5Mac
Apple supplier warns of major drop in smartphone sales ahead of holiday season
An Apple supplier is warning of a significant decline in smartphone demand as we head into the holiday shopping season. Corning, the Apple supplier that makes glass for the iPhone, says that it has seen weaker-than-expected demand for smartphones. The company is now forecasting that smartphone sales will be down 12% in 2022 compared to 2021.
iMessage is down for many iPhone owners right now
Apple’s iMessage service appears to be down for thousands of iPhone owners on Tuesday at around noon Eastern Time. Apple’s official system status page doesn’t show any issues with any of the company’s services, but countless tweets would suggest otherwise. It’s unclear what’s causing the iMessage outage or how widespread it is.
Jonathan Martin To Return To Politico Following Departure From New York Times
Jonathan Martin is returning to Politico after almost a decade at The New York Times. Martin has been the senior political correspondent for the Times and a political analyst for CNN. He also is the co-author with Alexander Burns of This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future. At Politico, Martin will serve as politics bureau chief and as a senior political columnist. Burns left the Times in September to join Politico as associate editor for global politics and a columnist. In an announcement to staff, Politico executive editor Dafna Linzer wrote that Martin “is uniquely able to capture...
9to5Mac
Apple financial services being investigated by UK regulator over antitrust concerns
Apple financial services – like Apple Card and the new savings account – are mostly limited to the US at present, but the UK regulator is already launching an inquiry into potential antitrust concerns. Amazon, Google, and Meta are also facing scrutiny over their own moves into the...
9to5Mac
Apple environmental goals for suppliers will be enforced by audits
One of Apple’s environmental goals was for its entire supply chain to be carbon-neutral by 2030. More than two years after the objective was announced, the company hints at being unhappy with progress, and has announced that it will now begin carrying out annual progress audits. In an implied...
9to5Mac
Bono memoir reveals the story behind the free U2 album debacle (and U2 iPod)
A memoir by Irish singer-songwriter Bono reveals the story behind the free U2 album debacle, which saw both Apple and the band become the butt of jokes on social media, as well as the subject of considerable anger toward both parties …. Free U2 album fiasco. If you don’t recall...
9to5Mac
Apple expands SKAdNetwork features with iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1
Alongside today’s release of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, Apple is also rolling out a new version of its SKAdNetwork framework for developers. This is Apple’s platform for developers and advertisers that lets them measure how successful app-install advertisements perform. Today’s update to SKAdNetwork 4.0 includes more features...
9to5Mac
Apple chipmaker TSMC at ever-growing risk from China, amid US tech war
A new piece today argues that Apple chipmaker TSMC is at ever-growing risk from China, and questions the wisdom of the Cupertino company allowing itself to become wholly dependent on a single company. With the US now actively seeking to hamper China’s own chip fabrication industry by imposing export controls...
Check out the first iPhone apps that support Live Activities and Dynamic Island with iOS 16.1
Apple on Monday released iOS 16.1 to the public, and among the new features and improvements that come with the update, this version introduces an API for Live Activities on the lock screen and for the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro. Read on as we detail the first iPhone apps to support these features with iOS 16.1.
