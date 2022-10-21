ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Apple supplier warns of major drop in smartphone sales ahead of holiday season

An Apple supplier is warning of a significant decline in smartphone demand as we head into the holiday shopping season. Corning, the Apple supplier that makes glass for the iPhone, says that it has seen weaker-than-expected demand for smartphones. The company is now forecasting that smartphone sales will be down 12% in 2022 compared to 2021.
BGR.com

iMessage is down for many iPhone owners right now

Apple’s iMessage service appears to be down for thousands of iPhone owners on Tuesday at around noon Eastern Time. Apple’s official system status page doesn’t show any issues with any of the company’s services, but countless tweets would suggest otherwise. It’s unclear what’s causing the iMessage outage or how widespread it is.
Deadline

Jonathan Martin To Return To Politico Following Departure From New York Times

Jonathan Martin is returning to Politico after almost a decade at The New York Times. Martin has been the senior political correspondent for the Times and a political analyst for CNN. He also is the co-author with Alexander Burns of This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future. At Politico, Martin will serve as politics bureau chief and as a senior political columnist. Burns left the Times in September to join Politico as associate editor for global politics and a columnist. In an announcement to staff, Politico executive editor Dafna Linzer wrote that Martin “is uniquely able to capture...
9to5Mac

Apple environmental goals for suppliers will be enforced by audits

One of Apple’s environmental goals was for its entire supply chain to be carbon-neutral by 2030. More than two years after the objective was announced, the company hints at being unhappy with progress, and has announced that it will now begin carrying out annual progress audits. In an implied...
9to5Mac

Apple expands SKAdNetwork features with iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1

Alongside today’s release of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, Apple is also rolling out a new version of its SKAdNetwork framework for developers. This is Apple’s platform for developers and advertisers that lets them measure how successful app-install advertisements perform. Today’s update to SKAdNetwork 4.0 includes more features...
9to5Mac

Apple chipmaker TSMC at ever-growing risk from China, amid US tech war

A new piece today argues that Apple chipmaker TSMC is at ever-growing risk from China, and questions the wisdom of the Cupertino company allowing itself to become wholly dependent on a single company. With the US now actively seeking to hamper China’s own chip fabrication industry by imposing export controls...
