Jonathan Martin is returning to Politico after almost a decade at The New York Times. Martin has been the senior political correspondent for the Times and a political analyst for CNN. He also is the co-author with Alexander Burns of This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future. At Politico, Martin will serve as politics bureau chief and as a senior political columnist. Burns left the Times in September to join Politico as associate editor for global politics and a columnist. In an announcement to staff, Politico executive editor Dafna Linzer wrote that Martin “is uniquely able to capture...

25 MINUTES AGO