Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Iowa officials investigating woman's claims her dad was prolific serial killer who buried bodies on property
Donald Dean Studey's daughter, Lucy, said he murdered about 70 women and buried them in and around an abandoned well, a sheriff said.
California sees increase in RSV, respiratory illness that can be dangerous for babies
RSV normally peaks in winter, but cases have increased in October as some California children's hospitals are becoming overwhelmed.
Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns
Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0