Nevada’s new abortion information page includes complaint form for reporting crisis pregnancy centers

Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program ready for new applicants
Nevada’s Grant Matching Program just posted its Notice of Funding Opportunity and is ready to accept applications for the 2023 State Fiscal Year. This fund is available on a first-come, first-serve basis for Nevada state and local agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofits seeking match dollars for new federal funding opportunities.
KOLO TV Reno
Millions in funding for Nevada seniors and the disabled approved
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Millions in funding to support Nevada’s senior and disabled populations was approved during the Oct. 20 legislative session. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go towards initiatives to increase access to services and resources, as well as provide support for caregivers to keep them in their homes.
2022 Midterm Election: Q&A with Nevada's candidates for lieutenant governor
KTNV anchor Justin Hinton interviews incumbent Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead (D) and Republican challenger Stavros Anthony about their platforms and why they think they're best for the job.
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas, could ‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line determine U.S. Senate control?
Nevada elections are quirky, and that was true long before voters in the county immediately to the west of Las Vegas elected a dead pimp to the state Assembly. But two unusual provisions in Nevada election law–banning write-in candidates while affording voters the option in statewide primary and general races to formally choose “None of These Candidates”–might actually determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate come next January.
Washington Examiner
Claims of abortions and transitions for minors overtake Michigan ballot politics
The politicking over a high-profile Michigan abortion ballot measure has been overtaken in the final weeks before the election by claims that it could open the door to allowing minors to get abortions or even undergo gender transition procedures without parental consent. Proponents of Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Police Union endorses Joe Lombardo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Police Union has endorsed Joe Lombardo as the state’s next governor. It comes less than a week after they handed Sisolak a vote of no confidence over concerns of pay inequity and poor working conditions. “Our membership has lost confidence in Governor Sisolak...
culinaryunion226.org
Culinary Union continues to run largest political program in Nevada, canvassers have knocked on over 650,000 doors and are on track to hit 1 million
Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union continues to run largest political program in Nevada, canvassers have knocked on over 650,000 doors and are on track to hit 1 million. Las Vegas, NV – UNITE HERE’s Culinary Union is proud to announce that canvassers have surpassed previous and...
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
Fox5 KVVU
Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a record rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the country and here in Southern Nevada. In just one More than 7,000 cases in just one week this month that’s the highest one week total in the past two years according to the CDC.
The nation’s report card is out, here is how Nevada performed
The nation's report card is out and shows a deep decline in math and also a dip in reading which is a result of the pandemic's effect on learning.
Voters will take a closer look at Ballot Question 2: $12 Minimum Wage in upcoming Nevada election
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Simplifying Nevada’s minimum wage is the goal of question two on the ballot in the midterm election. 8 News Now is taking a closer look at all three questions on the ballot this election season. The minimum wage is already going up a bit each year and supporters of the measure […]
travelnevada.com
Legendary Nevadans Part II: More Historic Movers & Shakers
Meet some movers, shakers, and history-makers who helped give Nevada its fascinating personality. In October of 2021 we honored Nevada’s birthday by unveiling a lineup of larger-than-life personalities who helped put this wild, beautiful state on the map with their fascinating lives. And now we’re back with another roster of historical figures every Nevada-lover should get to know—as well as museums, state parks, and other intriguing places you can follow in their footsteps, all around the Silver State.
Washington Examiner
Deadline day: Today last chance for Californians to register to vote in midterm elections
Monday is the last day before the midterm elections to register to vote in California, a state that has 52 House seats and one Senate seat up for grabs. The state is also voting on its governor and several propositions to create new laws, such as whether to allow sports betting. Voters who miss the deadline get one final chance on Election Day, when they can ask for a provisional ballot at a polling center and sign up in person.
KOLO TV Reno
Polls show tight races for Senate, Governor in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican challengers Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo hold leads in the races for Senate and governor, and new Insider Advantage poll shows. The poll of 550 likely voters taken Thursday shows Laxalt with a two-point edge over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. 48 percent of respondents backed the former attorney general, while 46 percent supported the incumbent.
Nye County will continue to count ballots by hand, but with changes
The Nevada Supreme Court ruled on Friday that votes in Nye County will be counted by hand for this upcoming election.
cstoredecisions.com
Becoming Terrible’s
2022 has been a big year for Terrible’s. The Las Vegas-based chain began the year with a major rebranding initiative, changing its chain name from Terrible Herbst to Terrible’s, complete with a new logo and fresh signage for the convenience stores. Now, Terrible’s is taking on technology, rolling...
8newsnow.com
New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander population in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– When thinking about diversity in Las Vegas, one of many spots that come to mind is Spring Mountain, filled with Asian culture and cuisine. However, during the pandemic, many businesses suffered and were forced to close. Now, a newly formed group called the Asian American Pacific...
3 Republicans sue Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation after endorsing Democrat
Three Republicans who crossed party lines and endorsed Democratic Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in his reelection bid are suing the Nevada GOP’s executive director for defamation.
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak says his experience in office has prepared him for the next four years
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the COVID pandemic nearly behind us, weekly press conferences coming out of Carson City seem like ages ago. Governor Steve Sisolak provided updates frequently to Nevadans about the disease running rampant through the silver state. Responding to the pandemic took center stage for the Governor...
Comments / 4