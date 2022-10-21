Read full article on original website
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Fog today may impact commute
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — National Weather Service Boise is reporting fog from Baker City through Boise into the Western Magic Valley this morning. Allow for extra time, due to low visibilities, during the morning commute.
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Emergency vehicle safety
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In last week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talked about how to let an emergency vehicle pass on the road. Today, it's the reverse situation. Click the video player above to learn about passing a pulled over emergency vehicle.
Post Register
Chuck E. Cheese in Boise to Reopen on Wednesday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The family entertainment and dining venue will be unveiling the newly renovated location on Wednesday, Oct. 26. From 5 to 7 p.m., Chuck E. will welcome the Boise community for a grand opening event showcasing a reimagined building. Signature enhancements include more games, anew interactive...
Post Register
Canyon County hosting annual trick-or-treat community event
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County will host trick-or-treaters and their parents for Halloween festivities on Friday, Oct. 28. The various county offices and departments will have candy available at both Justice Park and the public meeting room on the first floor of the Administration Building. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged...
Post Register
Post Register
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton,...
Post Register
Post Register
Three suspects arrested after Boise homicide investigation
Boise Police responded to a local hospital late Wednesday night after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation, leading them to a location on the 7000 block of W. Emerald Street. BPD's Special Operations Unit also responded.
