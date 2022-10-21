ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Route-Through-Market Sales Cannabis Platform Just Partnered With 3 New Brands

By Vuk Zdinjak
Petalfast, partnered with three brands: AIRO Brands, Auntie Aloha and Life Cannabis Co.

The addition of these brands comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which recently announced its expansion into the Michigan, Massachusetts and Arizona markets.

“We continue to embrace our commitment to partnering with strong brands, utilizing our diverse expertise and tailored approach to bring innovative product offerings to market with the most impactful strategies,” stated Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “AIRO, Auntie Aloha and Life stand out in this increasingly competitive landscape, and we are excited to drive their products into new channels of distribution while diversifying the Petalfast portfolio of offerings for our retail partners.”

AIRO founder and CEO Richard Yost, stated: “From day one, AIRO has maintained its focus on design, vapor delivery, quality, and one-of-a-kind oils with the working belief that no detail is too small. Our partnership with Petalfast provides new and exciting opportunities for us to continue building on our national footprint and offer even more consumers the unparalleled experience that comes when using our products.”

Auntie Aloha co-founder Pat Arora, stated: “Our passion for sharing the colors and flavors of Hawaii by delivering unique, quality experiences to our customers continues to be a driving force for our company. We are thrilled to work alongside Petalfast and leverage their sales and marketing expertise to share the Aloha spirit with new customers.”

Life CEO and co-founder Didier Cohen, stated: “Since launching in 2020, we have worked tirelessly to cultivate change in the cannabis industry and will continue to create and innovate new earth conscious technologies to help our planet heal. Petalfast is the ideal partner to help us expand our brand presence and elevate our message of a more sustainable future.”

36M+
Views
