New Kensington, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. coroner investigating body found in abandoned garage

The Cambria County coroner’s office is investigating after a homeowner reported finding a dead body. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said that a Johnstown homeowner reported finding a body on the second floor of an abandoned garage on the 1500 block of Franklin Street. The second story was only accessible by ladder.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arnold home suffers heavy damage in fire

ARNOLD, Pa. — A home in Arnold suffered heavy damage after it caught fire. Police, firefighters and medics were called to the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Photos taken by our photographer show the damage inside the house. The wall on the left side of...
ARNOLD, PA
cranberryeagle.com

1 injured after crash in Cranberry Twp.

CRANBERRY TWP — One person was injured and taken to UPMC Passavant Cranberry after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Robinhood Drive and Rochester Road in Cranberry Township around 9:45 Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Traffic was limited to one lane along Rochester Road while a tow truck removed...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle house fire in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in West View Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Ann Arbor Avenue at around 10:47 p.m. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
WEST VIEW, PA
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team

North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot to death in car in Pa. borough

A 58-year-old western Pennsylvania was shot and killed overnight according to a story from KDKA. Allegheny County police said that officers in Wilkinsburg were first called out around 12:15 a.m. today after dispatchers got a call about shots fired near the area of Maple Street. When first responders arrived on...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death in Allegheny County

Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death, slumped over the wheel of a car in Duquesne. The man was found in the 900 block of High Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders found the adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Turtle Creek motorist shoots another motorist

A Turtle Creek man was arrested after shooting a fellow motorist in the shoulder while driving, Allegheny County Police said Monday. Matthew Alfaro, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment. Around...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Film Office: Elizabeth residents may hear explosions and gunfire during shoot

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - There will be explosions, pyrotechnics, sounds of gunfire and lots of police on the Monongahela River later this week, but the Pittsburgh Film Office says not to worry. The film office wants people to know it's just for a project filming in the area. The commotion will kick off later this week Thursday through Saturday. People may hear gunfire at the Elizabeth Boat Club on Thursday night starting at 8 and going until 4 a.m. On Friday night, there will explosions on the Mon River and a helicopter from the same time at night into the morning. There may be some traffic restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge while the pyrotechnics are in play, the film office says. The U.S. Coast Guard and borough and county first responders will be there as necessary. So what exactly are they filming? We're just told Hollywood is in town to shoot a TV series.
ELIZABETH, PA

