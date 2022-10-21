ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - There will be explosions, pyrotechnics, sounds of gunfire and lots of police on the Monongahela River later this week, but the Pittsburgh Film Office says not to worry. The film office wants people to know it's just for a project filming in the area. The commotion will kick off later this week Thursday through Saturday. People may hear gunfire at the Elizabeth Boat Club on Thursday night starting at 8 and going until 4 a.m. On Friday night, there will explosions on the Mon River and a helicopter from the same time at night into the morning. There may be some traffic restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge while the pyrotechnics are in play, the film office says. The U.S. Coast Guard and borough and county first responders will be there as necessary. So what exactly are they filming? We're just told Hollywood is in town to shoot a TV series.

ELIZABETH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO