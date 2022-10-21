Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Investigation underway after fire breaks out in Arnold, Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Three homes were damaged as flames spread quickly during a fire in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Taylor Avenue. A family in one of the damaged homes was forced to evacuate, but no one was hurt. Neighbors said the...
Pa. coroner investigating body found in abandoned garage
The Cambria County coroner’s office is investigating after a homeowner reported finding a dead body. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said that a Johnstown homeowner reported finding a body on the second floor of an abandoned garage on the 1500 block of Franklin Street. The second story was only accessible by ladder.
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
Arnold home suffers heavy damage in fire
ARNOLD, Pa. — A home in Arnold suffered heavy damage after it caught fire. Police, firefighters and medics were called to the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Photos taken by our photographer show the damage inside the house. The wall on the left side of...
1 injured after crash in Cranberry Twp.
CRANBERRY TWP — One person was injured and taken to UPMC Passavant Cranberry after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Robinhood Drive and Rochester Road in Cranberry Township around 9:45 Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Traffic was limited to one lane along Rochester Road while a tow truck removed...
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
Firefighters battle house fire in West View
WEST VIEW, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in West View Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Ann Arbor Avenue at around 10:47 p.m. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team
North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
Woman found dead after fire breaks out in Armstrong County home
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman was found dead after fire broke out in a home in Madison Township, Armstrong County, on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported a little before 1 p.m. at a house on Rimerton Road. The coroner said Judith Zahcerl, of Indiana, died of...
Man found shot to death in car in Pa. borough
A 58-year-old western Pennsylvania was shot and killed overnight according to a story from KDKA. Allegheny County police said that officers in Wilkinsburg were first called out around 12:15 a.m. today after dispatchers got a call about shots fired near the area of Maple Street. When first responders arrived on...
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Shaler Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle accident Saturday morning in Shaler Township.The Millvale Borough Police Department said it happened along Evergreen Avenue.As of Saturday evening, the driver was still in the hospital. No word yet on what caused the crash.
Man found shot to death in Allegheny County
Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death, slumped over the wheel of a car in Duquesne. The man was found in the 900 block of High Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders found the adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds....
Police: Turtle Creek motorist shoots another motorist
A Turtle Creek man was arrested after shooting a fellow motorist in the shoulder while driving, Allegheny County Police said Monday. Matthew Alfaro, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment. Around...
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into diner
CASTLE SHANNON — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a local diner. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and medics were sent to Grove Road in Castle Shannon at around 5:30 p.m., where a large hole was punched through the side of Bob’s Diner.
Lazarus Tomb founder Rosetta Lecocq hurt in crash heading home from reunion gathering
A founder of a Christian coffeehouse in Arnold was hurt in a crash on her way home from a gathering for its 50th anniversary Friday. Rosetta Lecocq, 85, remained at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Monday, where she was taken by ambulance after being in a one-vehicle crash on Craigdell Road in Lower Burrell.
Neighbors react to Friday night fatal shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One man has died in a Penn Hills shooting Friday night, according to Allegheny County police. “I was sleeping, and then I just heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’” said Marvin Booker, a nearby neighbor. Booker said he was asleep when he heard...
Pittsburgh Film Office: Elizabeth residents may hear explosions and gunfire during shoot
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - There will be explosions, pyrotechnics, sounds of gunfire and lots of police on the Monongahela River later this week, but the Pittsburgh Film Office says not to worry. The film office wants people to know it's just for a project filming in the area. The commotion will kick off later this week Thursday through Saturday. People may hear gunfire at the Elizabeth Boat Club on Thursday night starting at 8 and going until 4 a.m. On Friday night, there will explosions on the Mon River and a helicopter from the same time at night into the morning. There may be some traffic restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge while the pyrotechnics are in play, the film office says. The U.S. Coast Guard and borough and county first responders will be there as necessary. So what exactly are they filming? We're just told Hollywood is in town to shoot a TV series.
Kennedy Township home destroyed by fire overnight
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials say an Allegheny County home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to Brentwood Drive in Kennedy Township near McKees Rocks after midnight. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 a woman was able to get out safely, but...
One dead, several wounded in three separate shootings overnight
It was another violent night around Pittsburgh. In Wilkinsburg, a man was found dead inside a vehicle. There was also a shooting on the South Side and one in Arlington.
