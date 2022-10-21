Read full article on original website
SWAT situation unfolding in Lawrence County
Police and SWAT officers have responded to an incident in New Castle, Lawrence County. This is happening in the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road at the Harbor Heights Housing Complex. New Castle Police say the scene is still active. Police are asking residents to avoid the area. Few...
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
Investigation underway after fire breaks out in Arnold, Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Three homes were damaged as flames spread quickly during a fire in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Taylor Avenue. A family in one of the damaged homes was forced to evacuate, but no one was hurt. Neighbors said the...
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
Police: Turtle Creek motorist shoots another motorist
A Turtle Creek man was arrested after shooting a fellow motorist in the shoulder while driving, Allegheny County Police said Monday. Matthew Alfaro, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment. Around...
Woman found dead after fire breaks out in Armstrong County home
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman was found dead after fire broke out in a home in Madison Township, Armstrong County, on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported a little before 1 p.m. at a house on Rimerton Road. The coroner said Judith Zahcerl, of Indiana, died of...
Pittsburgh Police investigating destructive drive in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car went on a destructive drive in Homewood overnight.One car slammed against a fence around midnight along Apple Street. That same car then struck a construction trailer, tipping it over.Our crew on the scene witnessed that car and another being taken away.Pittsburgh Police are still investigating the incident.
Man found shot to death in Allegheny County
Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death, slumped over the wheel of a car in Duquesne. The man was found in the 900 block of High Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders found the adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds....
Neighbors react to Friday night fatal shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One man has died in a Penn Hills shooting Friday night, according to Allegheny County police. “I was sleeping, and then I just heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’” said Marvin Booker, a nearby neighbor. Booker said he was asleep when he heard...
Man injured in Lawrence County ATV crash
A man was hurt Saturday in an ATV crash in Lawerence County.
Man found shot to death in car in Pa. borough
A 58-year-old western Pennsylvania was shot and killed overnight according to a story from KDKA. Allegheny County police said that officers in Wilkinsburg were first called out around 12:15 a.m. today after dispatchers got a call about shots fired near the area of Maple Street. When first responders arrived on...
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
7 charged in the kidnapping of Indiana County teen found dead
This story was updated Tuesday morning after receiving official court documents filed by Pennsylvania State police INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A missing Indiana County teen was found dead over the weekend and his death is ruled a homicide, leading to seven people being charged, according to state police. The body of Hayden Garreffa, 19, of […]
Lazarus Tomb founder Rosetta Lecocq hurt in crash heading home from reunion gathering
A founder of a Christian coffeehouse in Arnold was hurt in a crash on her way home from a gathering for its 50th anniversary Friday. Rosetta Lecocq, 85, remained at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Monday, where she was taken by ambulance after being in a one-vehicle crash on Craigdell Road in Lower Burrell.
Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.
Pittsburgh Film Office: Elizabeth residents may hear explosions and gunfire during shoot
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - There will be explosions, pyrotechnics, sounds of gunfire and lots of police on the Monongahela River later this week, but the Pittsburgh Film Office says not to worry. The film office wants people to know it's just for a project filming in the area. The commotion will kick off later this week Thursday through Saturday. People may hear gunfire at the Elizabeth Boat Club on Thursday night starting at 8 and going until 4 a.m. On Friday night, there will explosions on the Mon River and a helicopter from the same time at night into the morning. There may be some traffic restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge while the pyrotechnics are in play, the film office says. The U.S. Coast Guard and borough and county first responders will be there as necessary. So what exactly are they filming? We're just told Hollywood is in town to shoot a TV series.
First defendant sentenced for unlawful restraint of North Huntingdon teen
A Greene County man was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in a state prison Monday for his role in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old North Huntingdon resident last year. James K. Maskil, 28, of Graysville, pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, criminal trespass and a weapons violation....
Indiana County man's death ruled homicide after Oct. 20 kidnapping
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dilltown-area man who had been missing since Oct. 20 was found dead on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers discovered the body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, on Oct. 22 in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. The Indiana County coroner ruled Garreffa's death a homicide.
First responders rescue woman who fell over Mt. Washington hillside
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after falling 20 feet over a hillside in Mt. Washington. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the woman was riding a bike along East Sycamore Street when her brakes gave out. She then hit a median and fell approximately 20 feet over the hillside and getting stuck. First responders helped rescue her from the hillside, using a backboard to help lift her off of the hill.The woman suffered multiple injuries, including one to her leg. She was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) -- A 58-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Wilkinsburg.Allegheny County Police are investigating the deadly shooting.Police tell KDKA that Wilkinsburg Police officers were first called out around 12:15 a.m. after 911 dispatchers were notified of shots fired near the area of Maple Street.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.Police have not provided any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests and say the investigation is ongoing.Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more on this developing story.
