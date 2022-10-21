Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’
Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
How Much Is British PM Liz Truss Worth As She Resigns?
On Oct. 20, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned her post only six weeks after taking over the job from Boris Johnson. She now has the distinction of serving the shortest reign as PM in British...
King Charles mutters ‘dear oh dear’ as he greets Liz Truss for weekly audience
King Charles says 'back again, dear, oh dear' to Liz Truss as pair meet for second time. King Charles III muttered “dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. The monarch was hosting the prime minister in one of the palace’s large...
'Liz Truss's resignation was inevitable the moment she walked into Downing Street': Nicola Sturgeon sticks the boot in as she warns, 'the democratic keys for independence are growing with literally every hour that passes'
Nicola Sturgeon has stuck the boot into Liz Truss after she announced her resignation this afternoon, making her the shortest serving Prime Minister in history. The First Minister of Scotland said a general election was a 'democratic imperative' and took aim at the turnover of Prime Ministers during her time in office.
Senior Tories tell Joe Biden to 'sort out his own problems at home' before wading into British politics after US President slammed Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans
Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labelled the Prime Ministers mini-budget measures as a 'mistake'. Mr Biden made the comments while visiting an ice-cream parlour, when he was asked by journalists what his view on Liz Truss's recent u-turn over abolishing the plan to freeze corporation tax.
Everything We Know About Liz Truss' Resignation As UK Prime Minister
Americans are waking up to the shocking news that after just six weeks, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss is resigning (via Gov.uk). Truss was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II just days before the long-serving monarch died at the age of 96. In fact, one of the last photos taken of the Queen was when she was with the PM.
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Who Will Be the Next U.K. Prime Minister? Here's What's Happening Following Liz Truss' Resignation
Several names are already being floated as potential successors to 45-day British Prime Minister Liz Truss The downfall of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year sent United Kingdom politics into chaos, worsened when his successor, Prime Minister Liz Truss, announced her resignation Thursday — only 45 days into her tenure. Despite acting as premier during the historic transition between Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, Truss' bigger legacy will be tarnishing her reputation as quickly as she built it, tanking the value of the British...
mailplus.co.uk
The day after she resigned... smiling Truss does a runner from the PM
LIZ Truss looked surprisingly upbeat as she returned from a run in central London yesterday morning. Despite holding the unenviable title of the shortest-lived Prime Minister in history after resigning just 44 days into her premiership, Miss Truss was spotted smiling after her morning jog. It was seemingly business as...
Heartbroken mum forced to tell son she can't afford any Christmas presents this year
With Christmas creeping ever closer, your thoughts may have turned to shopping lists and what you’re hoping to find under the tree on 25 December, but one mum has had to make the heartbreaking decision to tell her 10-year-old son that he won’t be getting presents this year as the cost of living soars.
Woman trolled and told she 'has no self-respect' after proposing to her boyfriend
A woman who popped the question to her boyfriend has received horrendous backlash online. We're not sure why people are trolling Sukhmin Garcha, 27, for going after what she wants but the internet can be a cruel place. Still, the skin educator who lives in Vancouver, Canada, and her now...
Michael Gove: ‘No longer question of if Liz Truss goes, but when’
Michael Gove has suggested that it is inevitable that Liz Truss will be ousted from Downing Street after the mini-Budget U-turns.The former levelling-up secretary made the comments, reported by The Times, at a private event on Tuesday evening.When asked whether it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes”, Mr Gove agreed that was “absolutely right”.He added: “The question for any leader is what happens when the programme or the platform on which you secured the leadership has been shredded.”Ms Truss is clinging onto her leadership despite a growing campaign against her by...
Upworthy
People support woman who was harassed by couple for not giving up the extra seat she purchased
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 23, 2022. Reddit users are rallying to support a fellow Reddit user who, in a recent post shared to the r/AmItheAsshole community, shared how she was harassed by a couple for not giving up her extra seat—which she paid for—so that they could sit together. In the post, which has been upvoted more than 34,300 times since being uploaded earlier this year, u/Tessy23 asked if she was in the wrong for not letting them have their way. "I am obese. Like I am comfortable having two seats in the plane type of obese. I am well aware of that and I really don't like to bother people with my weight," she wrote.
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
Liz Truss has been outlasted by a lettuce in a British tabloid live stream contest. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.
Daily Beast
King Charles Spins the Revolving Door, Out With Liz Truss and in With Rishi Sunak
On Sept. 6 his ailing mother said a formal hello to Liz Truss at Balmoral—two days later the queen was dead. After a 49-day constitutional, fiscal and political rollercoaster that left many Britons with profound motion sickness, it fell to her son, King Charles III, to officially defenestrate the woman who now holds the humiliating record of being Britain’s shortest serving prime minister.
Liz Truss stresses need to be ‘bold’ in farewell speech as PM
Liz Truss has stressed the need to be “bold” as she made her final speech as Prime Minister before power is handed over to new Tory leader Rishi Sunak.After seven chaotic weeks as Prime Minister, Ms Truss spoke on Tuesday of the need to praise tax cuts and celebrate reversing the national insurance hike imposed by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.She warned that the nation continues to “battle through a storm” but insisted she believes that “brighter days lie ahead”.She then travelled to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the King after just 49 days in office,...
BBC
Liz Truss defends tax-cutting goals as she bids farewell
Liz Truss has defended her lower-tax vision for the UK, before bowing out as the shortest-serving British prime minister ever. In an unapologetic farewell speech, she urged her successor Rishi Sunak to be "bold" in a bid to boost the economy. She said the UK "cannot afford" for government spending...
rsvplive.ie
Martin King and Jenny McCarthy share special family photos to celebrate granddaughter Mia's christening
Martin King and Jenny McCarthy are proud grandparents today, as they celebrate their granddaughter Mia's christening on Sunday October 23rd 2022. Television presenter Martin can be seen beaming in a selection of gorgeous new family photo's shared by photographer and wedding oracle Jenny. The couple were introduced to their third...
Shock As Husband Prioritizes Female Friend Over Wife on Their Anniversary
The viral Reddit post has received more than 18,000 upvotes, and one user wrote: "You just described an emotional affair."
Comments / 0