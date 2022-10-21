ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Vaccine Makers Mull Price Increase For COVID-19 Boosters Amid Falling Demand

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nc06G_0ihZuV2i00
  • With the dwindling demand for COVID-19 shots, vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc PFE, BioNTech SE BNTX, Moderna Inc MRNA, and Novavax Inc NVAX could possibly raise prices to meet Wall Street forecasts.
  • The hike could be as much as three times current levels.
  • Citing a recent poll by Kaiser Family Foundation, Reuters reported that two-thirds of American adults do not plan on getting a COVID vaccine soon.
  • Analysts expect the U.S. market to be as low as one-third the size of the flu.
  • Quoting Pfizer's executive Angela Lukin, Reuters said the company could roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to about $110 to $130 per dose from $30 after the U.S government's current purchase program expires in 2023.
  • Pfizer said it expects the COVID-19 market to be about the size of the flu shot market annually for adults but that the pediatric market would take longer to build.
  • Over the first six weeks of the roll-out, around 14.8 million people received the updated COVID-19 booster shots. In the first six weeks of the 2021 vaccination campaign, over 22 million people received their third shot, even though only older and immunocompromised people were eligible.
  • Uptake of the boosters in the European Union did not spike as expected even after new updated omicron-targeted shots were released.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Quant's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has risen 3.06% to $176.31. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $220.1 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The...
Benzinga

Juul Explores Possible Bailout With Investment From Its Top Investors

Altria Group Inc MO-backed Juul Labs Inc is reportedly in talks with top-notch investors, including Nick Pritzker and Riaz Valani. They are considering putting money into the company to potentially stave off a bankruptcy filing. Messrs. Pritzker and Valani were early investors in Juul, have been longtime directors, and are...
Benzinga

Can This Company's Birth Control Patch Disrupt The Contraceptive Market?

From Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s EVFM Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive to Dare Bioscience Inc.’s DARE Ovaprene, an investigational hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive, the market is never in short supply of birth control products. While the issue of birth control and abortion can be embroiled in continuous debates and controversies,...
Benzinga

Amid A Turbulent Industry, This Cannabis Company Shines Like A Diamond In the Rough

The pandemic was a monumental moment for the cannabis industry as marijuana became a household essential. In many states, dispensaries were declared essential businesses and were allowed to remain open, resulting in a 46% increase in legal cannabis sales over 2019 to $17.5 billion in 2020. Entrepreneurs flocked to the scene, and investors readily backed the industry. with large investments, often time via so-called SPACs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Is It True That Weed Smokers Need More Anesthesia During Surgery

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. We’ve previously discussed the importance of talking with your pharmacist about cannabis, but research shows that if you’re heading into your surgery, your physician anesthesiologist should also be aware of your use. A...
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Benzinga

Which City Is The Best For Weed And Vacation?

Upgraded Points released new data revealing the best and worst U.S. cities for a 'Canna-cation,' including the most and least expensive cities to explore bud. The travel experts analyzed 50 major cities where recreational marijuana is legal. The researchers considered 10 ranking factors strongly related to weed tourism, including weed-friendly rentals, guided cannabis tours, 420-experiences, dispensaries, costs, and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rises Over 1%; General Motors Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1.8% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.73% to 31,729.20 while the NASDAQ rose 1.78% to 11,147.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,842.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares climbed 2.9% on Tuesday....
Benzinga

Trump's White House Lawyer Raised Concerns About Former President Making False Claims About Voter Fraud Allegations: Report

Donald Trump’s team was warned by White House lawyer Eric Herschmann about the former president signing a sworn court statement authenticating inaccurate evidence of voter fraud, Axios reports. What Happened: Herschmann’s emails, shared by the publication, showed that he was concerned about Trump’s lawyers preparing to file a lawsuit...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?

Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy