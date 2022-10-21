Read full article on original website
Zero-Fee Investment App Dodl Adds US Stocks
AJ Bell, the United Kingdom's second-largest listed investment platform, joined the commission-free trading bandwagon this year by introducing its mobile-based investment app dubbed Dodl. A few months after the initial release, which offered trading only with UK-listed stocks, the platform is now expanding its offering with the US shares. Although...
Meet Unizen’s Trade Aggregator: A Simple Solution for Crypto Traders
Popular CeDeFi (CeFi + DeFi) exchange, Unizen has unveiled its newest tool, Unizen Trade Aggregator, following two years of development. This latest tool looks to be a game changer for users, offering a wide range of benefits and utility that can be explored in more detail. Unizen’s desire to push...
Binance Labs Invest in Ancilla, Leading Pre-seed Founding Round
Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced on Tuesday that it led the pre-seed funding round for Ancilla, Inc. Ancilla was founded in 2022 and offers real-time and automated threat detection in the blockchain space and software-as-a-service...
Devexperts Educational Resource: Order-Sweeping Algorithms in Forex Trading
Liquidity aggregation is a very useful tool for any brokerage. It helps you overcome liquidity provider (LPs) pricing controls. It also ensures the best order placement for your clients while maintaining depth of market anonymity, ultimately resulting in improved client retention. At its core, liquidity aggregation relies on order-sweeping algorithms to identify the best order placement.
Breaking: Invast Global Plans to Acquire London-Based GMO-Z.com
Invast Financial Services Pty Ltd. (IFS), which is operating under the tradename Invast Global, is planning to enter the United Kingdom with the potential acquisition of GMO Financial Holdings-owned GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited. The press release shared with Finance Magnates detailed that if the acquisition is complete, GMO-Z.com Trade UK...
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to Launch a Crypto Trading Platform
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has published its five-year strategic plan between 2023 and 2027, aiming to develop a blockchain-based platform for facilitating cryptocurrency exchange services. “TASE will promote the implementation of innovative technologies, including DLT, tokenizing of various classes of digital assets and smart contracts,” the. “TASE...
Is Now the Time to Future Proof your Trading Platform?
The market hates uncertainty. And certainly, the same is true for brokers and traders when it applies to their trading platforms and financial technology. Recent developments have held a mirror to the financial services industry recently, and illustrated the risk involved in relying solely on one provider. Using multiple tech providers can provide an element of protection against risk, as well as allowing brokers to cater their services to different requirements of their clients.
How Revenue-Based Finance Works and Who It’s For
With the proliferation of data across all industries, it was only a matter of time before financial institutions began to harness the potential of transacting digitally. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies are now creating predictable recurring revenues, making it easier for third-parties to measure them, and revenue-based funding (RBF) has been able to leverage the recent availability of this digital financial data to drive both lending decisions and repayments, creating a new class of product.
Fintech Payrow Launches New Tools to Automate Routine Processes for Business
Payrow, a new British fintech that provides financial services for entrepreneurs and flexible workers, announces the launch of automatic statements, which provide detailed information about payments for the required period. Customers can configure the automatic generation of both one-time and regular account statements for the selected period. The launch of...
BUX, Alpha FX, ThinkMarkets and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Looking towards the end of October, again we see fewer executive roles this week possibly due to the digital winter and its effect on the Forex, Crypto and Fintech universe. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
How Cybersecurity Startups Are Making a Difference
The Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) will be here before you know it, with doors opening on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. The biggest event of this fall will be celebrating its ten-year anniversary, with the largest content stream to date planned. In particular, FMLS22 features a greatly expanded content...
Crypto-Focused DIFX Strengthens Middle Eastern Presence Hiring Omar Al-Ali
DIFX (Digital Finance Exchange), a platform offering trading services with cross assets, hired Omar Al-Ali as the new Vice President of Sales. According to his Linkedin profile, he joined the company last September and is based out of Dubai. His appointment shows the platform's aim to expand its services in...
Algotrading Peculiarities in the UTIP Platform
According to experts, trading robots support more than half of all forex trading deals for a present moment. The number of traders who come up with the idea of developing their own strategies for trading robots is growing. The development of technologies entails an increase in the number of trading...
BMLL Secures $26 Million in Series B Funding Round
BMLL, an independent provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics for global equity and futures markets, has closed its Series B funding round, raising $26 million. Announced on Tuesday, the funding round was led by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund. Further, ACF Investors and other new and existing investors also participated in the funding round .
ASIC Sues BPS for Misleading Promotion of Qoin Tokens
The Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) has sued BPS Financial, seeking civil penalties for allegedly making false representations involving Qoin, a crypto asset token, when marketing. The company is alleged to have engaged in unlicensed conduct to a non-cash payment facility for the cryptocurrency. BPS established the Qoin Facility...
Fintechs Remaining Stable During a Recession
Invest. Create. Deploy. Investor funding is a critical component of market growth for any industry. For funding in Q1 2022, the fintech industry came out swinging, and it has been the fastest-scaling sector during the first half of the year, receiving $1.4bn in venture capital investment globally. In fact, fintech...
Leo Messi Becomes Bitget Crypto Exchange Ambassador
Bitget, a major cryptocurrency platform, announced on Monday that it had signed a partnership agreement with Lionel (Leo) Messi, one of the most popular football players worldwide and a holder of record-breaking Ballon d'Or Awards. According to the press release, the partnership will allow Messi fans to explore the potential...
Regulation Roundup: Everything You Need to Know for 2023
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is right around the corner, officially kicking off on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. Now in its tenth year of operation, FMLS is going bigger, gearing up for what will be the largest content stream to date. What does this mean for attendees? FMLS22 includes...
Integral Hires Judy Goh as MD and APAC Sales Head
Integral Development Corp. has hired Judy Goh as a Managing Director and Head of Sales for Asia Pacific. She has already joined the company and is based in Singapore. Integral is a forex trading technology company that was established in 1993. It primarily provides cloud-based SaaS FX workflow solutions and targets a broad range of buy-side forex market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds.
“The Future Lies in the Tokenization of Real-World Assets” - Artfi CEO, Asif Kamal
As the world moves towards democratization and tokenization of basically every asset, the art industry is one of the fastest moving sectors in this direction. The introduction and acceptance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has played a big role in democratizing the traditional art industry, allowing art lovers to own art pieces that they could not afford before.
