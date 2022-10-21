Police ID Waterbury man killed by car on Baldwin Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Waterbury was fatally struck by a car on Baldwin Street on Friday morning, according to police.

Waterbury police responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. and located a 73-year-old man. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as Jose Alves of Waterbury.

The area of Baldwin Street and Laval Street to Glenn Street is closed while police investigate the accident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.