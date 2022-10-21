ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Police ID Waterbury man killed by car on Baldwin Street

By Olivia Perreault
 5 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Waterbury was fatally struck by a car on Baldwin Street on Friday morning, according to police.

Waterbury police responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. and located a 73-year-old man. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as Jose Alves of Waterbury.

The area of Baldwin Street and Laval Street to Glenn Street is closed while police investigate the accident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

Eyewitness News

South Windsor man charged in deadly Hartford crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man from South Windsor was arrested in connection to a deadly Hartford crash from earlier this year. Police said it happened just after midnight January 1 in the area of Main Street and Battles Street. Officers responded for the report of a serious crash...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian in critical condition after Waterbury hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was in critical condition Wednesday evening after being hit by a vehicle that then drove off, according to Waterbury police. The vehicle hit the man at about 6:35 p.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street, according to police. The man was found in the road and taken […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Queen Street closed for investigation: Southington PD

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police stated that Queen Street is closed Thursday morning due to an active police investigation involving a crash. The road is closed between West Queen Street to the ShopRite Plaza on 750 Queen Street, according to the police department’s Facebook page. Officers confirmed with News 8 that the investigation involves […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bomb squad in Watertown investigates grenade found by utility worker

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A report of a “suspicious item” on Wednesday shut down parts of Main Street in Watertown, according to police. The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called in to evaluate after a utility worker and an officer found a grenade, according to Watertown police. The area of Main Street from Cherry […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Man arrested after allegedly dragging Danbury city employee with a car

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police arrested a man who allegedly dragged a city employee more than 40 feet with his car. On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., officers responded to King Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car. When officers arrived, they located a Danbury city employee with minor injuries […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Vernon police searching for Subway robber

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are searching for a person who implied he had a gun while robbing a Subway. The robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Subway at 53 Hartford Turnpike, according to police. Police said the robber is a “larger” white male who was wearing tan pants, a blue […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

State police cruiser struck on I-84W in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck after responding to a multi-vehicle collision on I-84 West in Hartford, which partially closed the highway on Tuesday morning. Connecticut State Police confirmed that a state cruiser was struck on the highway near exit 48. Troopers responded to the crash, and no injuries have been […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

62-year-old bicyclist sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 62-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital Wednesday with “significant life-threatening injuries” after being hit by a vehicle in Manchester, according to police. The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. to the Tolland Turnpike near the Interstate 84 overpass at Burrs Corners. The vehicle that hit the cyclist was driving […]
MANCHESTER, CT
sheltonherald.com

Man injured in shooting Tuesday night, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Local police say a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night. Hartford police said officers responded to a Preston Street address around 8:46 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim. Officers located the victim, identified as a man in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The injury was comparable to a “graze” and non-life-threatening, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Police: Farmington woman, 37, found dead in Milford apartment

MILFORD — A city man is facing several charges after police say a woman was found dead in his apartment this month. Milford police said Tuesday a 37-year-old Farmington woman was found dead in a Schooner Lane apartment on Oct. 11. Police did not release the woman's name or cause of death.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police identify woman struck and killed by motorcycle in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The identity of the person hit and killed by a motorcycle in Monson has been released. The incident happened last Thursday night after the person driving the motorcycle led police on a chase. Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski received word Thursday night from both the Palmer...
MONSON, MA
WTNH

WTNH

