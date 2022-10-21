Read full article on original website
27 First News
Charles John “Cat” Catalano, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charles John “Cat” Catalano, 80, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Medical Center in New Castle. Born on August 10, 1941, he was the son of the late John and Martha (Lasher) Catalano. He...
27 First News
Theresa E. Pegg, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa E. Pegg, 70, died Friday evening October 21, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center surround by her family. She was born August 8, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania a daughter of Paul and Elizabeth Ciprich Misik and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Pegg, a...
27 First News
Sandra L. Leake, Summitville, Ohio
SUMMITVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Leake, 80, formerly of Summitville, passed away peacefully at 2:04 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Orchards of East Liverpool following a recent illness. Ms. Leake was born March 19, 1942 in Chester, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Jess and...
27 First News
Elizabeth Ann Ryhal, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann Ryhal, 77 of Rose Avenue, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born in New Castle on December 14, 1944 a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Tatlinger) Smith. She is married to John D....
27 First News
Thomas James Destefano, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James DeStefano, 81, of Meadowview Blvd. died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle. He was born on November 28, 1940 in New Castle a son of the late Samuel and Maria (Ambroselli) DeStefano. Mr. DeStefano married Dianne M....
27 First News
Robert C. Downing, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Downing, 89, of Mercer, passed away on Saturday, October, 22, 2022, in his residence. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
Helen Louise Abel Parker, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise Abel Parker, age 78, of Warren went to be with her savior on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born on September 9, 1944, to the late Clarence and Christena Futscher Abel. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of...
27 First News
Norma Jean Arner, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Arner, 93, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Mrs. Arner was born on March 9, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Schnur) Sorokach. She was a 1947 graduate of...
27 First News
Mary Jo Maize, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Maize, 93, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mary Jo was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Onofrio and Laura (Congolese) Bartolone. She was a graduate of Bessemer High School.
27 First News
Karla Jo Mazzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karla Jo Mazzi passed away Friday, October 21. She was born as the second of four children to Arthur and Zella Worley in Alliance, Ohio on June 15, 1954. Karla loved being around children and worked for the Howland School System as a valued member...
27 First News
Margaret J. (Sarisky) Huda, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Margaret (Sarisky) Huda, 95, who died Saturday, October 22, at the Hospice House. Margaret was born May 5, 1927,...
27 First News
Theda Eileen (Sheen) Mudger, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theda Eileen (Sheen) Mudger, 93, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 29, 1929 in Salem, daughter of the late Thomas and Cora (McGuire) Sheen. Theda was a 1947 graduate of Salem High School. She was...
27 First News
Dorothy M. Fink, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Dorothy M. Fink, 96, died Saturday afternoon October 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born April 5, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harry William and Marie Lucille Martin Shelley. Mrs. Fink, a 1944 graduate of Chaney High School was a member of St. Patrick...
27 First News
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
27 First News
Matthew Glenellen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Glenellen, 46, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, 2022 at home. Matthew was born on June 6, 1976, in Youngstown, the son of John and Terri Crozier Glenellen. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1994 and attended Youngstown State University. He worked for...
27 First News
James F. Mauk, Jr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mauk, Jr., age 92, of Cortland, Ohio, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland. He was born February 11, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of James F. Mauk, Sr. and Louise (Riker). He was a 1949 graduate of Badger...
27 First News
Judith Frankford, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Frankford, 80, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20,2022 at Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. Judith was born May 22, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to the late Morgan and Martha (Malinowski) Bixler. Judith was a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Helen Povtak, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Povtak, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2022. Mrs. Povtak was born on March 6, 1927, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kuchinsky of Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by sons Tim (Sharlene)...
27 First News
Shelba J. Newcomer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelba J. Newcomer, 82, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem. Shelba was born on January 16, 1940, a daughter of the late Thomas and Thurza Yarwood. Shelba was a member of the Salem AMVETS and the Salem Slovak Club.
27 First News
Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jefferson D. (Bear) Heaver, 73, of Poland, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born in Boardman on April 1, 1949 and was raised by his parents, the late Dr. Robert and Lucile (Tomason) Heaver. Bear was a 1967 graduate of Boardman High...
