Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM RESIDENTS EXPERIENCING UNUSUAL TASTE, SMELL IN WATER
Some City of Brenham residents may have noticed an unusual taste or smell in their water this (Monday) morning. The water is tested multiple times daily to ensure it is safe for human consumption. Anyone with questions can contact the city’s public utilities department at 979-337-7400.
kwhi.com
KIDS GONE FISHIN’ OFFERS UNIQUE FISHING EXPERIENCE
The Blue Bell Aquatic Center had anglers of all ages come out on Saturday to enjoy a relaxed fishing experience during the 16th Annual Kids Gone Fishin’. Hundreds of pounds of catfish were dumped into the aquatic center’s outdoor leisure pool for fishers to try to reel in, as they learned about the basics of fishing.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE STORYBOOK COTTAGE
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a party entertainment service. The Chamber will welcome The Storybook Cottage as a new Chamber member with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at Toubin Park in downtown Brenham at 208 South Park Street. The Storybook...
kwhi.com
MAIN STREET BRENHAM TO HOST MERCHANT MIXER THURSDAY
Businesses in downtown Brenham are invited on Thursday to a merchant mixer hosted by Main Street Brenham. The mixer will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Bullock Ballroom at The Barnhill Center. Business owners and property owners can mingle with one another and learn about happenings and...
kwhi.com
SEALY HISTORICAL SOCIETY LOOKING TO ACQUIRE OLD JAIL BUILDING
The Sealy Area Historical Society has asked the Austin County Commissioners Court to make a historical donation. The Historical Society wants the commissioners to donate the old Austin County Jail building in Sealy to them. They are also wanting them to donate the lot that the building sits on. Spokeswoman...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING APPROVES RESIDENTIAL REPLAT REQUEST
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a residential replat request at its meeting Monday. The commission approved the request of Lynette Sheffield to replat two vacant lots she owns at 2203 and 2205 Esplanade Court in the Oak Alley subdivision. The replat will be used to turn the...
kwhi.com
PORTION OF JR. HIGH SCHOOL WITHOUT POWER
A portion of the Brenham Junior High School was without power as staff arrived this (Tuesday) morning. The Junior High science wing, portable buildings, and rubber gym were without power when staff arrived. A power transformer had blown overnight, according to Brooke Trahan, Communications Coordinator for the district. She says power was restored to the science wing at 8:17 this morning and would like to thank the quick response by the city and the BISD Maintenance team.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
KBTX.com
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA RECEIVES TEDC AWARD
The Texas Economic Development Council presented the City of Navasota with a Community Economic Development Award at their Annual Conference in San Antonio last week. The City of Navasota was recognized for its exceptional contributions toward economic vitality through creativity, leadership, and partnership in community improvement. Among 24 submitted applications,...
KBTX.com
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A train blocked several intersections in College Station along Wellborn Road on Sunday afternoon. At 3 p.m. the College Station Police Department said the roadways were back open at Rock Prarie Road and Cain Road. The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told...
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in College Station is looking to become a local staple
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new family-owned sandwich chain is looking to become a staple in the BCS area with their first location in College Station off of University Drive. Sizzling meat, natural turkey, and fresh vegetables are just some key ingredients that make the savory sandwiches at Capriotti's...
KBTX.com
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sunday at approximately 7:13 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at the Brushy Creek bridge.
KBTX.com
Monday Morning Weather Update 10/24
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”. The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon.
kwhi.com
BODY OF MISSING MAN RECOVERED AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Update @ 1:30 p.m. Monday: Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing on Sunday at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin of Brazoria County was found at 9 a.m. today (Monday) during a search of the water by Texas Game Wardens. According to the...
rejournals.com
The Jenkins Organization opens newest location, Great Escapes RV Resorts Bryan/College Station
The Jenkins Organization, a Houston- based real estate investment and development firm specializing in the RV resort and self-storage industries, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest development, Great Escapes RV Resorts Bryan College Station. Situated on 87 acres just minutes from Texas A&M University, Great Escapes RV...
kwhi.com
AREA UNEMPLOYMENT RATES DOWN IN SEPTEMBER
Unemployment rates declined during the month of September for Washington and surrounding counties. The number of unemployed residents in the county decreased from 613 in August to 554 last month. Out of a civilian labor force of 14,761, 14,207 residents were employed in September. That compares to August where the...
kwhi.com
REESE NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Reese as its Pet of the Week. Reese is a young adult Rottweiler mix who Brenham Animal Services says is sweet like the confection that bears his name. He is shy and looking for a kind, patient owner to help him come out of his shell.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL MCJROTC EARNS TOP FINISHES AT DAYTON DRILL MEET
The Brenham High School MCJROTC had a strong showing at its first drill meet of the season on Saturday at Dayton High School. Brenham’s armed and unarmed teams took first place in both divisions and placed in the top two of all individual events, save for one in which they finished third.
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
Comments / 0