A portion of the Brenham Junior High School was without power as staff arrived this (Tuesday) morning. The Junior High science wing, portable buildings, and rubber gym were without power when staff arrived. A power transformer had blown overnight, according to Brooke Trahan, Communications Coordinator for the district. She says power was restored to the science wing at 8:17 this morning and would like to thank the quick response by the city and the BISD Maintenance team.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO