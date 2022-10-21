Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Chamber Chat l Heart of Citrus County, businesses reaches far beyond our back doors
Each year, the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce invites the Board of County Commissioners to proclaim October as Business Appreciation Month to recognize the contributions of our local businesses to our economy, jobs for our citizens, and the quality of life that we are blessed to have in Citrus County.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT dropping ball on repaving
Editor’s Note: This is a letter sent to Rep. Dr. Ralph Massullo. The writer asked that it be printed in the Chronicle. I would like to complain about the seriously bad condition of State Road 44 between Withlacoochee Electric and Crystal River.
click orlando
Freight train crashes into car stuck on railroad tracks in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – A freight train barreled into a car late Sunday in Ocala, but no one was hurt, police said. The crash happened on Northeast 8th Avenue, north of 14th Street. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know for the 2022 Florida November Election | Become a News 6 Insider]
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate suing for Miami job back following termination
For a former South Florida man running for Inverness City Council this November and warning of South Florida’s “moral degradation” coming to the community, John Labriola appears eager to get right back to Miami. Labriola, who is running for Inverness City Council seat one, filed a federal...
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
ocala-news.com
Anhingas On Duck Box On The Rainbow River
These anhingas were resting on a duck box along the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ginny Shields for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Blade gets fresh start with new home after adoption through Sumter County Animal Shelter
Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog. “We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL
When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
Citrus County Chronicle
CRMS sixth grade student wins statewide poster contest
Crystal River Middle School sixth-grader Hailey Ross recently won the statewide art poster contest for 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day sponsored by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Her artwork helped create the 2022 Florida Missing Children’s Day Billboard to be displayed around the state.
villages-news.com
Woman will lose driver’s license after crash near The Villages Golf Cars
A woman who crashed into a Cadillac near The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood has been sentenced on a charge of driving under the influence. Sharon Denise Bryan, 58, of Ocala, will lose her driver’s license for one year after pleading no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has also been placed on probation for one year. She previously had been convicted in 2018 in Marion County on a charge of driving under the influence.
ocala-news.com
Curious Fox Squirrel At Ocala Recharge Park
This gorgeous fox squirrel was spotted during a walk at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park. They are normally evasive, but this one didn’t mind getting his picture taken. He was magnificent and so huge! Thanks to Jan Perkett for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Nightly closures at Ocala International Airport to begin on October 25
Due to scheduled runway maintenance, there will be nightly closures at the Ocala International Airport, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning on Tuesday, October 25 through Tuesday, November 1. According to the City of Ocala, runway 18-36 at the airport will be closed nightly, from 8 p.m. to 7...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man charged with possession, alteration of firearm
Donald Cash, 45, of Homosassa, was arrested last Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being held at the Citrus County jail on a combined $15,000 bond.
villages-news.com
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County provides construction update on new clinic
Construction is steadily progressing as the Humane Society of Marion County’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic takes shape. The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the upcoming expansion will offer adequate space for veterinary staff to provide a variety of services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries.
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
villages-news.com
Villager previously sent to anger management jailed after fight at restaurant
A Villager who had previously been ordered into anger management has been jailed after a fight at a restaurant at a town square in The Villages. Wildwood police were called to investigate the fight which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square. The...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week
The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
