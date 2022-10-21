Read full article on original website
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho’s September unemployment rate upticks slightly
The Idaho Department of Labor (IDL) is reporting that Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.7% in August to 2.8% in September as the labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. Total employment grew by 1,714 (0.2%). The total number of unemployed increased by 1,224 (4.8%). Nationally, the unemployment rate ...
KeyBank promotes Carver
Michael Carver has been named business banking relationship manager for KeyBank’s Idaho market. Carver has served as a branch manager in Boise since 2019 and was promoted to the business banking team based on his proven track record of building and managing successful client relationships. In his new role, he will work closely with middle ...
